Multivariate Polysplines
1st Edition
Applications to Numerical and Wavelet Analysis
Multivariate polysplines are a new mathematical technique that has arisen from a synthesis of approximation theory and the theory of partial differential equations. It is an invaluable means to interpolate practical data with smooth functions.
Multivariate polysplines have applications in the design of surfaces and "smoothing" that are essential in computer aided geometric design (CAGD and CAD/CAM systems), geophysics, magnetism, geodesy, geography, wavelet analysis and signal and image processing. In many cases involving practical data in these areas, polysplines are proving more effective than well-established methods, such as kKriging, radial basis functions, thin plate splines and minimum curvature.
- Part 1 assumes no special knowledge of partial differential equations and is intended as a graduate level introduction to the topic
- Part 2 develops the theory of cardinal Polysplines, which is a natural generalization of Schoenberg's beautiful one-dimensional theory of cardinal splines
- Part 3 constructs a wavelet analysis using cardinal Polysplines. The results parallel those found by Chui for the one-dimensional case
- Part 4 considers the ultimate generalization of Polysplines - on manifolds, for a wide class of higher-order elliptic operators and satisfying a Holladay variational property
Applied and pure mathematicians, computer scientists and researchers and engineers in signal and image processing, CAGD and CAD/CAM systems, geophysics, geography, magnetism and related disciplines
Preface
1 Introduction
1.1 Organization of Material
1.1.1 Part I: Introduction of Polysplines
1.1.2 Part II: Cardinal Polysplines
1.1.3 Part III: Wavelet Analysis Using Polysplines
1.1.4 Part IV: Polysplines on General Interfaces
1.2 Audience
1.3 Statements
1.4 Acknowledgements
1.5 The Polyharmonic Paradigm
1.5.1 The Operator, Object and Data Concepts of the Polyharmonic Paradigm
1.5.2 The Taylor Formula
Part I Introduction to Polysplines
2 One-Dimensional Linear and Cubic Splines
2.1 Cubic Splines
2.2 Linear Splines
2.3 Variational (Holladay) Property of the Odd-Degree Splines
2.4 Existence and Uniqueness of Odd-Degree Splines
2.5 The Holladay Theorem
3 The Two-Dimensional Case: Data and Smoothness Concepts
3.1 The Data Concept in Two Dimensions According to the Polyharmonic Paradigm
3.2 The Smoothness Concept According to the Polyharmonic Paradigm
4 The Objects Concept: Harmonic and Polyharmonic Functions in Rectangular Domains in ℝ2
4.1 Harmonic Functions in Strips or Rectangles
4.2 “Parametrization” of the Space of Periodic Harmonic Functions in the Strip: the Dirichlet Problem
4.3 “Parametrization” of the Space of Periodic Polyharmonic Functions in the Strip: the Dirichlet Problem
4.4 Nonperiodicity in y
5 Polysplines on Strips in ℝ2
5.1 Periodic Harmonic Polysplines on Strips, p =
5.2 Periodic Biharmonic Polysplines on Strips, p =
5.3 Computing the Biharmonic Polysplines on Strips
5.4 Uniqueness of the Interpolation Polysplines
6 Application of Polysplines to Magnetism and CAGD
6.1 Smoothing Airborne Magnetic Field Data
6.2 Applications to Computer-Aided Geometric Design
6.3 Conclusions
7 The Objects Concept: Harmonic and Polyharmonic Functions in Annuli in ℝ2
7.1 Harmonic Functions in Spherical (Circular) Domains
7.2 Biharmonic and Polyharmonic Functions
7.3 “Parametrization” of the Space of Polyharmonic Functions in the Annulus and Ball: the Dirichlet Problem
8 Polysplines on annuli in ℝ2
8.1 The Biharmonic Polysplines, p = 2
8.2 Radially Symmetric Interpolation Polysplines
8.3 Computing the Polysplines for General (Nonconstant) Data
8.4 The Uniqueness of Interpolation Polysplines on Annuli
8.5 The change v = log r and the Operators Mk,p
8.6 The Fundamental Set of Solutions for the Operator Mk,p(d/dv)
9 Polysplines on Strips and Annuli in ℝn
9.1 Polysplines on Strips in ℝn
9.2 Polysplines on Annuli in ℝn
10 Compendium on Spherical Harmonics and Polyharmonic Functions
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Notations
10.3 Spherical Coordinates and the Laplace Operator
10.4 Fourier Series and Basic Properties
10.5 Finding the Point of View
10.6 Homogeneous Polynomials in ℝn
10.7 Gauss Pepresentation of Homogeneous Polynomials
10.8 Gauss Representation: Analog to the Taylor Series, the Polyharmonic Paradigm
10.9 The Sets ℋk are Eigenspaces for the Operator ∆θ
10.10 Completeness of the Spherical Harmonics in L2(𝕊n-1)
10.11 Solutions of ∆w(x) = 0 with Separated Variables
10.12 Zonal Harmonics <?>: the Functional Approach
10.13 The Classical Approach to Zonal Harmonics
10.14 The Representation of Polyharmonic Functions Using Spherical Harmonics
10.15 The Operator <?> is Formally Self-Adjoint
10.16 The Almansi Theorem
10.17 Bibliographical Notes
11 Appendix on Chebyshev Splines
11.1 Differential Operators and Extended Complete Chebyshev Systems
11.2 Divided Differences for Extended Complete Chebyshev Systems
11.3 Dual Operator and ECT-System
11.4 Chebyshev Splines and One-Sided Basis
11.5 Natural Chebyshev Splines
12 Appendix on Fourier Series and Fourier Transform
12.1 Bibliographical Notes
Bibliography to Part I
Part II Cardinal Polysplines in ℝn
13 Cardinal L-Splines According to Micchelli
13.1 Cardinal L-Splines and the Interpolation Problem
13.2 Differential Operators and their Solution Sets UZ+1
13.3 Variation of the Set UZ+1[Λ] with Λ and Other Properties
13.4 The Green Function <?>(x) of the Operator ℒZ+1
13.5 The Dictionary: L-Polynomial Case
13.6 The Generalized Euler Polynomials AZ(x; λ)
13.7 Generalized Divided Difference Operator
13.8 Zeros of the Euler–Frobenius Polynomial ΠZ(λ)
13.9 The Cardinal Interpolation Problem for L-Splines
13.10 The Cardinal Compactly Supported L-Splines QZ+1
13.11 Laplace and Fourier Transform of the Cardinal TB-Spline QZ+1
13.12 Convolution Formula for Cardinal TB-Splines
13.13 Differentiation of Cardinal TB-Splines
13.14 Hermite–Gennocchi-Type Formula
13.15 Recurrence Relation for the TB-Spline
13.16 The Adjoint Operator ℒZ+1 and the TB-Spline QZ+1(x)
13.17 The Euler Polynomial AZ(x; λ) and the TB-Spline QZ+1(x)
13.18 The Leading Coefficient of the Euler–Frobenius Polynomial ΠZ(λ)
13.19 Schoenberg’s “Exponential” Euler L-Spline ΦZ(x; λ) and AZ(x; λ)
13.20 Marsden’s Identity for Cardinal L-Splines
13.21 Peano Kernel and the Divided Difference Operator in the Cardinal Case
13.22 Two-Scale Relation (Refinement Equation) for the TB-Splines QZ+1[Λ; h]
13.23 Symmetry of the Zeros of the Euler–Frobenius Polynomial ΠZ(λ)
13.24 Estimates of the Functions AZ(x; λ) and QZ+1(x)
14 Riesz Bounds for the Cardinal L-Splines QZ+1
14.1 Summary of Necessary Results for Cardinal L-Splines
14.2 Riesz Bounds
14.3 The Asymptotic of AZ(0; λ) in k
14.4 Asymptotic of the Riesz Bounds A, B
14.5 Synthesis of Compactly Supported Polysplines on Annuli
15 Cardinal interpolation Polysplines on annuli 287
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Formulation of the Cardinal Interpolation Problem for Polysplines
15.3 α = 0 is good for all L-Splines with L = Mk,p
15.4 Explaining the Problem
15.5 Schoenberg’s Results on the Fundamental Spline L(X) in the Polynomial Case
15.6 Asymptotic of the Zeros of ΠZ(λ; 0)
15.7 The Fundamental Spline Function L(X) for the Spherical Operators Mk,p
15.8 Synthesis of the Interpolation Cardinal Polyspline
15.9 Bibliographical Notes
Bibliography to Part II
Part III Wavelet Analysis
16 Chui’s Cardinal Spline Wavelet Analysis
16.1 Cardinal Splines and the Sets Vj
16.2 The Wavelet Spaces Wj
16.3 The Mother Wavelet ψ
16.4 The Dual Mother Wavelet ψ<?>
16.5 The Dual Scaling Function φ<?>
16.6 Decomposition Relations
16.7 Decomposition and Reconstruction Algorithms
16.8 Zero Moments
16.9 Symmetry and Asymmetry
17 Cardinal L-Spline Wavelet Analysis
17.1 Introduction: the Spaces Vj and Wj
17.2 Multiresolution Analysis Using L-Splines
17.3 The Two-Scale Relation for the TB-Splines QZ+1(x)
17.4 Construction of the Mother Wavelet ψh
17.5 Some Algebra of Laurent Polynomials and the Mother Wavelet ψh
17.6 Some Algebraic Identities
17.7 The Function ψh Generates a Riesz Basis of W0
17.8 Riesz Basis from all Wavelet Functions ψ<?>(x)
17.9 The Decomposition Relations for the Scaling Function QZ+1
17.10 The Dual Scaling Function φ<?> and the Dual Wavelet ψ<?>
17.11 Decomposition and Reconstruction by L-Spline Wavelets and MRA
17.12 Discussion of the Standard Scheme of MRA
18 Polyharmonic Wavelet Analysis: Scaling and Rotationally Invariant Spaces
18.1 The Refinement Equation for the Normed TB-Spline QZ+1
18.2 Finding the Way: some Heuristics
18.3 The Sets PVj and Isomorphisms
18.4 Spherical Riesz Basis and Father Wavelet
18.5 Polyharmonic MRA
18.6 Decomposition and Reconstruction for Polyharmonic Wavelets and the Mother Wavelet
18.7 Zero Moments of Polyharmonic Wavelets
18.8 Bibliographical Notes
Bibliography to Part III
Part IV Polysplines for General Interfaces
19 Heuristic Arguments
19.1 Introduction
19.2 The Setting of the Variational Problem
19.3 Polysplines of Arbitrary Order p
19.4 Counting the Parameters
19.5 Main Results and Techniques
19.6 Open Problems
20 Definition of Polysplines and Uniqueness for General Interfaces
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Definition of Polysplines
20.3 Basic Identity for Polysplines of even Order p = 2q
20.4 Uniqueness of Interpolation Polysplines and Extremal Holladay-Type Property
21 A Priori Estimates and Fredholm Operators
21.1 Basic Proposition for Interface on the Real Line
21.2 A Priori Estimates in a Bounded Domain with Interfaces
21.3 Fredholm Operator in the Space H2p+r(D\ST ) for r ≥ 0
22 Existence and Convergence of Polysplines
22.1 Polysplines of Order 2q for Operator L = L<?>
22.2 The Case of a General Operator L
22.3 Existence of Polysplines on Strips with Compact Data
22.4 Classical Smoothness of the Interpolation Data gj
22.5 Sobolev Embedding in Ck,α
22.6 Existence for an Interface which is not C∞
22.7 Convergence Properties of the Polysplines
22.8 Bibliographical Notes and Remarks
23 Appendix on Elliptic Boundary Value Problems in Sobolev and Hölder Spaces
23.1 Sobolev and Hölder Spaces
23.2 Regular Elliptic Boundary Value Problems
23.3 Boundary Operators, Adjoint Problem and Green Formula
23.4 Elliptic Boundary Value Problems
23.5 Bibliographical Notes
24 Afterword
Bibliography to Part IV
Index
Ognyan Kounchev
Ognyan Kounchev received his M.S. in partial differential equations from Sofia University, Bulgaria and his Ph.D. in optimal control of partial differential equations and numerical methods from the University of Belarus, Minsk. He was awarded a grant from the Volkswagen Foundation (1996-1999) for studying the applications of partial differential equations in approximation and spline theory. Currently, Dr Kounchev is a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he works in the Wavelet Ideal Data Representation Center in the Department of Computer Sciences.
University of Wisconsin, Madison, U.S.A.