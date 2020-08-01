Multiscale Modeling of Additively Manufactured Metals

1. METAL AM MATERIALS AND PROCESSES

1.1 Metal AM materials (steel, titanium, nickel, cobalt chromium, and aluminum alloys etc.)

1.2 Metal AM processes (SLM, EBM, DED wire arc deposition, etc.)

1.3 Process-microstructure-property relationship in AM metals

2. MULTISCALE AND MULTIPHYSICS MODELING OF METAL AM

2.1 Physics in the metal AM process

2.1.1 Sintering kinetics

2.1.2 Particle mechanics

2.1.3 Heat transfer

2.1.4 Fluid flow

2.1.5 Microstructure

2.1.6 Thermal stress and distortion

2.2 Multiscale and multiphysics modeling

2.2.1 Category of modeling (product modelling, process modeling, material modeling, microstructure modeling, design for AM)

2.2.2 Modeling and simulation tools (commercial and in-house codes)

2.2.3 Comparison of advantages and disadvantages of different modeling approaches

2.2.4 Coupling between different scales

2.3 Current challenges in multiscale and multiphysics modeling of metal AM

3. MOLECULAR DYNAMICS MODELING OF SINTERING PHENOMENA AND MECHANICAL STRENGTH OF METAL PARTICLES

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Molecular dynamics method

3.3 Sintering phenomena in AM metal particles

3.4 Mechanical strength of AM metal particles

3.5 Summary

4. DISCRETE ELEMENT MODELING OF POWDER FLOW AND LASER HEATING IN METAL LASER PBF PROCESS

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Discrete element modeling

4.2.1 Governing equations

4.2.2 Model validations

4.2.3 AM process DEM model

4.3 Sequential schematic of AM process

4.4 Effect of process conditions (laser power, scan speed, and hatch spacing) on powder bed temperatures

4.5 Summary

5. FINITE ELEMENT SIMULATION OF RESIDUAL STRESS AND DISTORTION IN METAL AM PARTS

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Finite element modeling

5.2.1 Governing equations

5.2.2 Model geometry and boundary conditions

5.2.3 Material properties

5.2.4 Simulation analysis

5.2.5 Model validation

5.3 Thermal analysis results of the AM fabricated component

5.4 Residual stress and distortion analyses results of the AM component

5.5 Parametric design

5.6 Summary

6. COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS AND CELLULAR AUTOMATA MODELING OF MICROSTRUCTURE IN METAL AM PARTS

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Computational fluid mechanics modeling

6.3 Cellular automata modeling

6.4 Effect of process parameters (laser power, scan speed) on melt pool and microstructures

6.5 Summary

7. PHASE FIELD MODELING OF MICROSTRUCUTRE EVOLUATION IN SELECTIVE LASER MELTING MANUFACTURED TITANIUM ALLOY

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Phase field modeling

7.3 Effect of process parameters (laser power, scan speed) on microstructures

7.4 Summary

8. FUTURE DIRECTIONS OF METAL AM MODELING