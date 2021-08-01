Multiscale Biomechanical Modeling of the Brain
1st Edition
Description
Multiscale biomechanical modeling of the brain presents a robust description of the constitutive modeling of the brain at the various length scales (nanoscale, microscale, mesoscale, macroscale and structural scale). In each scale, the book goes through to the state-of-the- experimental and computational tools used to quantify critical deformational information at that length scale. Then, at the structural scale, several user-based constitutive material models are presented along with its real-world boundary value problems. Lastly, design and optimization concepts are presented for use in occupant-centric design framework.
This book is useful for both academia and industry where there is focus on the basic science aspects or the applied research of head and brain protection. The multiscale approach to this topic is unique, and cannot be found in other books. This book includes meticulously selected materials that aim at interconnecting the mechanistic analysis of the brain tissue at size scales ranging from subcellular to organ levels, and is an excellent reference for students, researchers, and clinicians in the field of brain mechanics and trauma.
Key Features
- Presents concepts in the theoretical and thermodynamic framework for each length scale
- Teaches readers how to use an existing multiscale model for the brain, or develop a new multiscale model for the brain
- Takes an integrated experimental-computational approach and gives structured multiscale coverage of the problems
Readership
Academics, engineers, clinicians and researchers in the fields of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, mechanical engineering and head trauma. Undergraduate and graduate students in biomedical/biological engineering, mechanical engineering and neurotrauma areas, academics, clinicians, and researchers in sports medical sciences and engineering, and rehabilitation
Table of Contents
- Introduction to multiscale modeling
2. Downscaling (Macroscale to nanoscale) multiscale paradigm -Discuss on things related damage/strength, stiffness, vibrations/resonance -Temperature, strain rate and stress state -Fatigue, creep and overloads
3. DFT; Electronics for organic molecules
4. Nanoscale Atomistics and Molecular Dynamics
5. Microscale Mechano-Physiological Modeling and Coarse-Grain Molecular Dynamics
6. Mesoscale Finite Element Modeling
7. Macroscale Thermodynamic Framework and Modeling
8. Structural Scale - Brain’s VUmat file calibration, and validation - Blast Finite Element Simulations (high rate) -Blunt Impact Simulations (intermediate rate) - Car Crash Simulations (intermediate rate)
9. Robust Multi-objective design and optimization
10. Summary and conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128181447
About the Authors
Raj Prabhu
Deputy Project Scientist, NASA HRP Cross-Cutting Computational Modeling Project at UNIVERSITIES SPACE RESEARCH ASSOCIATION His research is focused on studying Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) through high strain rate Split-Hopkinson bar experiments on the brain and Finite Element (FE) simulations of the brain under large strains and blast related scenarios. MSU recognized his PhD work by awarding him graduate student researcher of the year (2010-2011) award. In the current position, he leads the modeling and simulation efforts within the ABE\\\'s HumanBodySim research group. The HumanBodySim group is highly interdisciplinary and includes doctoral students, Post-Docs and faculty members who specialize in material science, computational solid engineering and biomedical engineering. Dr. Prabhu is also involved in teaching graduate level continuum mechanics, undergraduate level biomedical engineering design courses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Deputy Project Scientist, NASA HRP Cross-Cutting Computational Modeling Project, Universities Space Research Association
Mark Horstemeyer
CAVS Chair Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Mississippi State University Dr. Horstemeyer has published over 350 journal articles, conference papers, books, and technical reports. He has won many awards including the R&D 100 Award, AFS Best Paper Award, Sandia Award for Excellence, the SAE Teetor Award and was a consultant for the Columbia Accident Investigation Board. He is a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the American Society of Metals, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the Society of Automotive Engineers. Before coming to MSU, he worked at Sandia National Laboratories for 15 years where he worked on a myriad of projects mostly focusing on weapons programs but transferred the research and technologies developed at Sandia to the automotive industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
CAVS Chair Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Mississippi State University
