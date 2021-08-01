Multiscale biomechanical modeling of the brain presents a robust description of the constitutive modeling of the brain at the various length scales (nanoscale, microscale, mesoscale, macroscale and structural scale). In each scale, the book goes through to the state-of-the- experimental and computational tools used to quantify critical deformational information at that length scale. Then, at the structural scale, several user-based constitutive material models are presented along with its real-world boundary value problems. Lastly, design and optimization concepts are presented for use in occupant-centric design framework.

This book is useful for both academia and industry where there is focus on the basic science aspects or the applied research of head and brain protection. The multiscale approach to this topic is unique, and cannot be found in other books. This book includes meticulously selected materials that aim at interconnecting the mechanistic analysis of the brain tissue at size scales ranging from subcellular to organ levels, and is an excellent reference for students, researchers, and clinicians in the field of brain mechanics and trauma.