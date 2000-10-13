Multiresolution Signal Decomposition - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780120471416, 9780080512297

Multiresolution Signal Decomposition

2nd Edition

Transforms, Subbands, and Wavelets

Authors: Ali Akansu Paul Haddad
eBook ISBN: 9780080512297
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120471416
Paperback ISBN: 9781483299747
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th October 2000
Page Count: 499
Description

The uniqueness of this book is that it covers such important aspects of modern signal processing as block transforms from subband filter banks and wavelet transforms from a common unifying standpoint, thus demonstrating the commonality among these decomposition techniques. In addition, it covers such @qu:"hot" areas as signal compression and coding, including particular decomposition techniques and tables listing coefficients of subband and wavelet filters and other important properties.

The field of this book (Electrical Engineering/Computer Science) is currently booming, which is, of course, evident from the sales of the previous edition. Since the first edition came out there has been much development, especially as far as the applications. Thus, the second edition addresses new developments in applications-related chapters, especially in chapter 4 "Filterbrook Families: Design and Performance," which is greatly expanded.

Key Features

  • Unified and coherent treatment of orthogonal transforms, subbands, and wavelets
  • Coverage of emerging applications of orthogonal transforms in digital communications and multimedia
  • Duality between analysis and synthesis filter banks for spectral decomposition and synthesis and analysis transmultiplexer structures
  • Time-frequency focus on orthogonal decomposition techniques with applications to FDMA, TDMA, and CDMA

Readership

Graduate students and R&D practitioners engaged in signal processing applications in voice and image processing, multimedia, and telecommunications. It assumes a background in linear systems and Fourier analysis, some linear algebra, random signals, and an introductory course in digital signal processing

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Orthogonal Transforms
3. Theory of Subband Decomposition
4. Filter Bank Families: Design and Performance
5. Time-Frequency Representations
6. Wavelet Transform
7. Applications

A. Resolution of the Identity and Inversion
B. Orthonormality in Frequency
C. Problems

About the Author

Ali Akansu

Ali N. Akansu received the BS degree from the Technical University of Istanbul, Turkey, in 1980, the MS and Ph.D degrees from the Polytechnic University, Brooklyn, New York in 1983 and 1987, respectively, all in Electrical Engineering. He has been with the Electrical & Computer Engineering Department of the New Jersey Institute of Technology since 1987. He was an academic visitor at David Sarnoff Research Center, at IBM T.J. Watson Research Center, and at GEC-Marconi Electronic Systems Corp. He was a Visiting Professor at Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences of the New York University performed research on Quantitative Finance. He serves as a consultant to the industry. His current research and professional interests include theory of signals and transforms, financial engineering & electronic trading, and high performance DSP (FPGA & GPU computing).

Affiliations and Expertise

New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ, USA

Paul Haddad

Richard A. Haddad received the B.E.E, M.E.E, and Ph.D. degrees in 1956, 1958, and 1962 respectively from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn.He had been on the Electrical Engineering Faculty of Polytechnic University from 1961 to 1995. During his tenure there, he had served in variouscapacities. From 1981 to 1987, he was Associate Dean and then Director of the Westchester Graduate Center. During leaves of absence, he hasserved as a Member of the Technical Staff at Bell Telephone Laboratories, Whippany, N.J. and as first Director of the Engineering Division at theInstitut National d'Electricite et d'Electronique, Boumerdes, Algeria. He has also lectured and consulted in signal processing at universities in Italy,People's Republic of China. Presently he is Professor and Chair, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, New Jersey Institute of Technology. New Jersey.He is a senior memeber of IEEE and also an elected member of Eta Kappa Nu, Tau Beta Pi, and Sigma Xi, and the New York Academy of Sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Polytechnic University, Brooklyn, New York, U.S.A.

