Multipoint Methods for Solving Nonlinear Equations

This book is the first on the topic and explains the most cutting-edge methods needed for precise calculations and explores the development of powerful algorithms to solve research problems. Multipoint methods have an extensive range of practical applications significant in research areas such as signal processing, analysis of convergence rate, fluid mechanics, solid state physics, and many others. The book takes an introductory approach in making qualitative comparisons of different multipoint methods from various viewpoints to help the reader understand applications of more complex methods. Evaluations are made to determine and predict efficiency and accuracy of presented models useful to wide a range of research areas along with many numerical examples for a deep understanding of the usefulness of each method. This book will make it possible for the researchers to tackle difficult problems and deepen their understanding of problem solving using numerical methods.

Multipoint methods are of great practical importance, as they determine sequences of successive approximations for evaluative purposes. This is especially helpful in achieving the highest computational efficiency. The rapid development of digital computers and advanced computer arithmetic have provided a need for new methods useful to solving practical problems in a multitude of disciplines such as applied mathematics, computer science, engineering, physics, financial mathematics, and biology.