Multiple Sclerosis Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Volume 24-4

This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics devoted to Multiple Sclerosis is Guest Edited by Drs. George Kraft and Shana Johnson. Articles in this issue include: Gait Impairment and Optimizing Mobility in MS; Spasticity management; Exercise; ADLs and Adaptive Equipment; Movement Disorders; Fatigue Management; Cognitive Impairment and Management; Neurogenic Bladder and Bowel; Visual Issues; Depression and Pain; Adaptive Technology and Vocational Issues; Aging; Evoked Potentials; and Research.