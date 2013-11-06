Multiple Sclerosis Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323242332, 9780323242349

Multiple Sclerosis Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Volume 24-4

1st Edition

Authors: Shana Johnson George Kraft
eBook ISBN: 9780323242349
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323242332
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th November 2013
Description

This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics devoted to Multiple Sclerosis is Guest Edited by Drs. George Kraft and Shana Johnson. Articles in this issue include: Gait Impairment and Optimizing Mobility in MS; Spasticity management; Exercise; ADLs and Adaptive Equipment; Movement Disorders; Fatigue Management; Cognitive Impairment and Management; Neurogenic Bladder and Bowel; Visual Issues; Depression and Pain; Adaptive Technology and Vocational Issues; Aging; Evoked Potentials; and Research.

About the Authors

Shana Johnson Author

Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Washington

George Kraft Author

University of Washington

