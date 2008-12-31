Multiple Sclerosis, Part II: Nonconventional MRI Techniques, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics, Volume 19-1
1st Edition
Authors: Massimo Filippi
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705027
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st December 2008
Page Count: 240
Description
The second part of a comprehensive two-volume exploration on Multiple Sclerosis, Guest Edited by Mauricio Filippi. Employing an international group of well-known authors, this issue explores such current topics as High-field MRI, relaxation times, and what the future holds.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 31st December 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437705027
About the Authors
Massimo Filippi Author
