Multiple Choice Questions in Electronics and Electrical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750616775, 9781483293899

Multiple Choice Questions in Electronics and Electrical Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: T J DAVIES
eBook ISBN: 9781483293899
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 15th August 1994
Page Count: 192
Description

A unique compendium of over 2000 multiple choice questions for students of electronics and electrical engineering. This book is designed for the following City and Guilds courses: 2010, 2240, 2320, 2360. It can also be used as a resource for practice questions for any vocational course.

Table of Contents

CONTENTS INCLUDE: PART ONE: Resistors; DC voltages and resistors in DC circuits; AC voltages; Capacitors; Inductors; Capacitors and inductors in DC circuits; Electromagnetism; AC circuits including phasors; Transformers; DC supplies, batteries and battery chargers; Amplifiers and transducers; Oscillators; Radios, amplitude modulation and frequency modulation; Television and tape recorders; Health and safety; Filters and attenuators; Binary and logic; Two and three phase systems; Motors; Generators; PART TWO: Question papers

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483293899

About the Author

T J DAVIES

