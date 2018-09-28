Multiple Choice Questions in Electronics and Electrical Engineering
1st Edition
A unique compendium of over 2000 multiple choice questions for students of electronics and electrical engineering. This book is designed for the following City and Guilds courses: 2010, 2240, 2320, 2360. It can also be used as a resource for practice questions for any vocational course.
CONTENTS INCLUDE: PART ONE: Resistors; DC voltages and resistors in DC circuits; AC voltages; Capacitors; Inductors; Capacitors and inductors in DC circuits; Electromagnetism; AC circuits including phasors; Transformers; DC supplies, batteries and battery chargers; Amplifiers and transducers; Oscillators; Radios, amplitude modulation and frequency modulation; Television and tape recorders; Health and safety; Filters and attenuators; Binary and logic; Two and three phase systems; Motors; Generators; PART TWO: Question papers
- 192
- English
- © Newnes 1994
- 15th August 1994
- Newnes
- 9781483293899