Multiphase Fluid Flow in Porous and Fractured Reservoirs discusses the process of modeling fluid flow in petroleum and natural gas reservoirs, a practice that has become increasingly complex thanks to multiple fractures in horizontal drilling and the discovery of more unconventional reservoirs and resources.

The book updates the reservoir engineer of today with the latest developments in reservoir simulation by combining a powerhouse of theory, analytical, and numerical methods to create stronger verification and validation modeling methods, ultimately improving recovery in stagnant and complex reservoirs.

Going beyond the standard topics in past literature, coverage includes well treatment, Non-Newtonian fluids and rheological models, multiphase fluid coupled with geomechanics in reservoirs, and modeling applications for unconventional petroleum resources. The book equips today’s reservoir engineer and modeler with the most relevant tools and knowledge to establish and solidify stronger oil and gas recovery.