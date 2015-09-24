Multiphase Fluid Flow in Porous and Fractured Reservoirs
1st Edition
Description
Multiphase Fluid Flow in Porous and Fractured Reservoirs discusses the process of modeling fluid flow in petroleum and natural gas reservoirs, a practice that has become increasingly complex thanks to multiple fractures in horizontal drilling and the discovery of more unconventional reservoirs and resources.
The book updates the reservoir engineer of today with the latest developments in reservoir simulation by combining a powerhouse of theory, analytical, and numerical methods to create stronger verification and validation modeling methods, ultimately improving recovery in stagnant and complex reservoirs.
Going beyond the standard topics in past literature, coverage includes well treatment, Non-Newtonian fluids and rheological models, multiphase fluid coupled with geomechanics in reservoirs, and modeling applications for unconventional petroleum resources. The book equips today’s reservoir engineer and modeler with the most relevant tools and knowledge to establish and solidify stronger oil and gas recovery.
Key Features
- Delivers updates on recent developments in reservoir simulation such as modeling approaches for multiphase flow simulation of fractured media and unconventional reservoirs
- Explains analytical solutions and approaches as well as applications to modeling verification for today’s reservoir problems, such as evaluating saturation and pressure profiles and recovery factors or displacement efficiency
- Utilize practical codes and programs featured from online companion website
Readership
Petroleum Engineers, Reservoir Engineers, Reservoir Simulation Modelers (Primary) / Petroleum Engineering Students – Graduate Level (Secondary)
Table of Contents
<?xml version="1.0"?>
- Dedication
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Background
- 1.2. Literature Review, Development, and Advance
- 1.3. Purpose and Scope
- Chapter 2. Multiphase Fluids in Porous Media
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Basic Science and Engineering Concepts, Fluids and Porous Media
- 2.3. Physical Processes and Flow-Driving Mechanisms
- 2.4. Multiphase Porous Medium Flow, Darcy's Law and Its Extensions
- 2.5. Concepts of Wettability, Capillary Pressure, and Relative Permeability
- Chapter 3. Flow-Governing Equations and Mathematical Models
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. The Law of Mass Conservation
- 3.3. Governing Equations of Multiphase Newtonian Fluid Flow
- 3.4. Constitutive Relations
- 3.5. Initial and Boundary Conditions
- 3.6. Solution Approaches
- Chapter 4. Numerical Model and Formulation
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Generalized Numerical Discretization
- 4.3. Numerical Solution Scheme
- 4.4. Treatment of Initial and Boundary Conditions
- 4.5. Model Verification and Validation
- Chapter 5. Two-Phase Immiscible Displacement
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Two-Phase Flow Governing Equations
- 5.3. Fractional Flow Equation
- 5.4. Buckley–Leverett Solution and Welge's Approach
- 5.5. Application of Buckley–Leverett Solution
- Chapter 6. Extensions of Buckley–Leverett Theory
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Buckley–Leverett Flow in a One-Dimensional Radial System
- 6.3. Buckley–Leverett Flow in a Linear Composite System
- 6.4. Buckley–Leverett Flow in a Radial Composite System
- 6.5. Analysis and Verification of Numerical Simulation
- Chapter 7. Immiscible Displacement of Non-Newtonian Fluids
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Non-Newtonian Fluids and Rheological Models
- 7.3. Flow Governing Equations of Immiscible Flow of Non-Newtonian Fluids
- 7.4. Buckley–Leverett Solution for Displacement of Newtonian and Non-Newtonian Fluids
- 7.5. Displacement of a Newtonian Fluid by a Power-Law Non-Newtonian Fluid
- 7.6. Displacement of a Bingham Non-Newtonian Fluid by a Newtonian Fluid
- 7.7. Immiscible Displacement of Non-Newtonian Fluids in a Radial System
- Chapter 8. Non-Darcy Flow of Immiscible Fluids
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Non-Darcy Flow Models
- 8.3. Flow-Governing Equations
- 8.4. Buckley–Leverett Solution for Non-Darcy Displacement according to Forchheimer Equation
- 8.5. Buckley–Leverett Solution for Non-Darcy Displacement according to Barree and Conway Model
- 8.6. Non-Darcy Displacement in a One-dimensional Radial System
- 8.7. Numerical Model, Solution and Verification
- Chapter 9. Multiphase Flow in Fractured Porous Media
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Physical and Conceptual Models
- 9.3. Generalized Flow Mathematical Model
- 9.4. Numerical Formulation and Solution
- 9.5. Application Examples
- 9.6. Summary and Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 10. Multiphase Fluid and Heat Flow in Porous Media
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Physics for Multiphase Fluid and Heat Flow in Porous Media
- 10.3. Conceptual and Mathematical Model
- 10.4. Physical Constraints and Constitutive Correlations
- 10.5. Numerical Formulation, Solution, and Application
- Chapter 11. Multiphase Fluid and Heat Flow Coupled with Geomechanics
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Mathematical Model for Fluid and Heat Flow with Geomechanical Coupling
- 11.3. Rock Property Correlations for Geomechanical Coupling
- 11.4. Numerical Formulation and Solution
- 11.5. Simulation Examples
- 11.6. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 12. Multiphase Flow in Unconventional Petroleum Reservoirs
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Coupled Processes for Multiphase Flow in Unconventional Reservoirs
- 12.3. Flow-governing Equation
- 12.4. Numerical Formulation and Solution
- 12.5. Model Application
- 12.6. Summary and Conclusions
- Appendix A. Program of Buckley-Leverett Solution in a One-dimensional Linear System
- Appendix B. Program of Buckley–Leverett Solution in a Radial System and Linear and Radial Composite Systems
- Appendix C. Program of Buckley–Leverett Solution for Non-Newtonian Fluid Displacement
- Appendix D. Program of Buckley–Leverett Solution for Non-Darcy Fluid Displacement
- Appendix E. Nomenclature
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 418
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 24th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128039113
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128038482
About the Author
Yu-Shu Wu
Yu-Shu Wu is currently a tenured Professor and the Reservoir Modeling Chair for the Department of Petroleum Engineering at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado, USA. Dr. Wu's research and teaching areas include reservoir engineering, specifically reservoir characterization and simulation, fractured reservoir characterization, and non-Newtonian and non-Darcy flow behavior. Previously, Yu-Shu has worked as a Scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory researching unconventional natural gas resources, Adjunct Professor at Peking University in Bejiing, the China University of Geosciences in Beijing, and the China University of Petroleum in Qingdao as well as a Researcher at SINOPEC and PetroChina. Yu-Shu has published over 300 conference articles, 100 peer-reviewed journal papers, contributed to mulitiple book chapters, and remains active on many journal publications as technical editor. He is a Fellow and member of the Geological Society of America, a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, American Geophysical Union, and a member of the International Professionals for the Advancement of Chinese Earth Sciences. Yu-Shu earned a BS in Petroleum Engineering from Daqing Petroleum Institute, a MS in Petroleum Engineering from Southwest Petroleum Institute (China), and a MS and PhD both in Reservoir Engineering from University of California at Berkeley.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Reservoir Modeling Chair, Department of Petroleum Engineering, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colorado, USA