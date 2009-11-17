Multimodal signal processing is an important research and development field that processes signals and combines information from a variety of modalities – speech, vision, language, text – which significantly enhance the understanding, modelling, and performance of human-computer interaction devices or systems enhancing human-human communication. The overarching theme of this book is the application of signal processing and statistical machine learning techniques to problems arising in this multi-disciplinary field. It describes the capabilities and limitations of current technologies, and discusses the technical challenges that must be overcome to develop efficient and user-friendly multimodal interactive systems.

With contributions from the leading experts in the field, the present book should serve as a reference in multimodal signal processing for signal processing researchers, graduate students, R&D engineers, and computer engineers who are interested in this emerging field.