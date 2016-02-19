Multilingual Glossary of Automatic Control Technology
1st Edition
English - French - German - Russian - Italian - Spanish - Japanese
Editors: D. T. Broadbent M. Masubuchi
eBook ISBN: 9781483295619
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st November 1981
Page Count: 149
Table of Contents
Foreword (To this Edition)
Foreword (Repeated in each Language)
Seven-Language Glossary
Indexes
English
French
German
Russian
Italian
Spanish
Japanese
Description
Extensively revised and updated to include the Japanese language, this glossary contains over 2000 detailed definitions of terms in automatic control technology
Readership
For control engineers and systems scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 149
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st November 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483295619
About the Editors
D. T. Broadbent Editor
M. Masubuchi Editor
