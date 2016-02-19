Multilingual Glossary of Automatic Control Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080276076, 9781483295619

Multilingual Glossary of Automatic Control Technology

1st Edition

English - French - German - Russian - Italian - Spanish - Japanese

Editors: D. T. Broadbent M. Masubuchi
eBook ISBN: 9781483295619
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st November 1981
Page Count: 149
Table of Contents


Foreword (To this Edition)

Foreword (Repeated in each Language)

Seven-Language Glossary

Indexes

English

French

German

Russian

Italian

Spanish

Japanese

Description

Extensively revised and updated to include the Japanese language, this glossary contains over 2000 detailed definitions of terms in automatic control technology

Readership

For control engineers and systems scientists

Details

No. of pages:
149
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483295619

