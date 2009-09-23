Multilayer Flexible Packaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815520214, 9780815520221

Multilayer Flexible Packaging

1st Edition

Technology and Applications for the Food, Personal Care, and Over-the-Counter Pharmaceutical Industries

Editors: John R. Wagner, Jr.
Authors: John R. Wagner, Jr.
eBook ISBN: 9780815520221
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815520214
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 23rd September 2009
Page Count: 258
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
260.00
221.00
280.00
238.00
215.00
182.75
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part I: Introduction
Part II: Resins
2. PE Processes
3. Polypropylene
4. Additives to design and improve the performance of multilayer flexible packaging
5. Rheology of molten polymers

Part III: Technologies
6. Coextrusion equipment for multilayer flat films and sheets
7. Multilayer blown (tubular) film dies
8. Process engineering
9. Blown film, cast film and lamination processes
10. Machine direction oriented film technology
11. Oriented film technology
12. Polymer blending for packaging applications
13. Water- and solvent-based coating technology
14. Vacuum metallizing for flexible packaging
Part IV: Multilayer Films - Descriptions, Performance Characteristics, Uses, Considerations, Properties
15. PE based multilayer film structure
16. Multilayer oriented films

Description

A comprehensive and highly practical survey of the materials, hardware, processes and applications of flexible plastic films.

Aimed at a wide audience of engineers, technicians, managers, purchasing agents and users, Multilayer Flexible Packaging provides a thorough introduction to the manufacturing and applications of flexible plastic films, covering:

  • Materials
  • Hardware and Processes
  • Multilayer film designs and applications

The materials coverage includes detailed sections on polyethylene, polypropylene and additives. The dies used to produce multilayer films are explored in the hardware section, and the process engineering of film manufacture explained, with a particular focus on meeting specifications and targets. The section includes unique coverage of the problematic area of bending technology, providing a unique explanation of the issues involved in the blending of viscoelastic non-Newtonian polymeric materials.

About the author

John R. Wagner, Jr. is President of Crescent Associates, Inc., a consulting firm that specializes in plastic films and flexible packaging. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a BS and MS in Chemical Engineering.

Readership

Plastics engineers, process engineers, quality assurance and reliability engineers and manufacturing engineers who manufacture, convert and use flexible plastic films.

Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2009
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815520221
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815520214

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

John R. Wagner, Jr. Editor

John Wagner is a Director of Crescent Associates, Inc., which specializes in plastic films and flexible packaging. He holds numerous patents on flexible packaging films and coating technology, has contributed to and co-edited The SPE Guide on Extrusion Technology and Troubleshooting and The Plastics Technician’s Toolbox-Extrusion, and is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Plastic Film and Sheeting. He is on the SPE Extrusion Division Board of Directors.

Affiliations and Expertise

Crescent Associates, Inc., Rochester, NY, USA

About the Authors

John R. Wagner, Jr. Author

John Wagner is a Director of Crescent Associates, Inc., which specializes in plastic films and flexible packaging. He holds numerous patents on flexible packaging films and coating technology, has contributed to and co-edited The SPE Guide on Extrusion Technology and Troubleshooting and The Plastics Technician’s Toolbox-Extrusion, and is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Plastic Film and Sheeting. He is on the SPE Extrusion Division Board of Directors.

Affiliations and Expertise

Crescent Associates, Inc., Rochester, NY, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.