Multilayer Flexible Packaging
1st Edition
Technology and Applications for the Food, Personal Care, and Over-the-Counter Pharmaceutical Industries
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction
Part II: Resins
2. PE Processes
3. Polypropylene
4. Additives to design and improve the performance of multilayer flexible packaging
5. Rheology of molten polymers
Part III: Technologies
6. Coextrusion equipment for multilayer flat films and sheets
7. Multilayer blown (tubular) film dies
8. Process engineering
9. Blown film, cast film and lamination processes
10. Machine direction oriented film technology
11. Oriented film technology
12. Polymer blending for packaging applications
13. Water- and solvent-based coating technology
14. Vacuum metallizing for flexible packaging
Part IV: Multilayer Films - Descriptions, Performance Characteristics, Uses, Considerations, Properties
15. PE based multilayer film structure
16. Multilayer oriented films
Description
A comprehensive and highly practical survey of the materials, hardware, processes and applications of flexible plastic films.
Aimed at a wide audience of engineers, technicians, managers, purchasing agents and users, Multilayer Flexible Packaging provides a thorough introduction to the manufacturing and applications of flexible plastic films, covering:
- Materials
- Hardware and Processes
- Multilayer film designs and applications
The materials coverage includes detailed sections on polyethylene, polypropylene and additives. The dies used to produce multilayer films are explored in the hardware section, and the process engineering of film manufacture explained, with a particular focus on meeting specifications and targets. The section includes unique coverage of the problematic area of bending technology, providing a unique explanation of the issues involved in the blending of viscoelastic non-Newtonian polymeric materials.
About the author
John R. Wagner, Jr. is President of Crescent Associates, Inc., a consulting firm that specializes in plastic films and flexible packaging. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a BS and MS in Chemical Engineering.
Readership
Plastics engineers, process engineers, quality assurance and reliability engineers and manufacturing engineers who manufacture, convert and use flexible plastic films.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2009
- Published:
- 23rd September 2009
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815520221
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815520214
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
John R. Wagner, Jr. Editor
John Wagner is a Director of Crescent Associates, Inc., which specializes in plastic films and flexible packaging. He holds numerous patents on flexible packaging films and coating technology, has contributed to and co-edited The SPE Guide on Extrusion Technology and Troubleshooting and The Plastics Technician’s Toolbox-Extrusion, and is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Plastic Film and Sheeting. He is on the SPE Extrusion Division Board of Directors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Crescent Associates, Inc., Rochester, NY, USA
About the Authors
John R. Wagner, Jr. Author
John Wagner is a Director of Crescent Associates, Inc., which specializes in plastic films and flexible packaging. He holds numerous patents on flexible packaging films and coating technology, has contributed to and co-edited The SPE Guide on Extrusion Technology and Troubleshooting and The Plastics Technician’s Toolbox-Extrusion, and is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Plastic Film and Sheeting. He is on the SPE Extrusion Division Board of Directors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Crescent Associates, Inc., Rochester, NY, USA