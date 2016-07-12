Multifunctional Polymeric Nanocomposites Based on Cellulosic Reinforcements
1st Edition
Description
Multifunctional Polymeric Nanocomposites Based on Cellulosic Reinforcements introduces the innovative applications of polymeric materials based on nanocellulose, and covers extraction methods, functionalization approaches, and assembly methods to enable these applications. The book presents the state-of-the-art of this novel nano-filler and how it enables new applications in many different sectors, beyond existing products.
With a focus on application of nano-cellulose based polymers with multifunctional activity, the book explains the methodology of nano-cellulose extraction and production and shows the potential performance benefits of these particular nanostructured polymers, for applications across different sectors, including food active packaging, energy-photovoltaics, biomedical, and filtration. The book describes how the different methodologies, functionalization, and organization at the nano-scale level could contribute to the design of required properties at macro level.
The book studies the interactions between the main nano-filler with other active systems and how this interaction enables multi-functionality in the produced materials. The book is an indispensable resource for the growing number of scientists and engineers interested in the preparation and novel applications of nano-cellulose, and for industrial scientists active in formulation and fabrication of polymer products based on renewable resources.
Key Features
- Provides insight into nanostructure formation science, and processing of polymeric materials and their characterization
- Offers a strong analysis of real industry needs for designing the materials
- Provides a well-balanced structure, including a light introduction of basic knowledge on extraction methods, functionalization approaches, and assembling focused to applications
- Describes how different methodologies, functionalization, and organization at the nano-scale level could contribute to the design of required properties at macro level
Readership
Research scholars and postgraduate students in plastics engineering/materials science/nanotechnology academic departments. Application-focused Polymer engineers and researchers in industry R&D.
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Extraction of Lignocellulosic Materials From Waste Products
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Cellulosic-Based Material Structure and Properties
- 1.3 Hemicellulose Structure, Properties, and Applications
- 1.4 Lignin Structure, Properties, and Applications
- 1.5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 2. Production of Bacterial Nanocellulose From Non-Conventional Fermentation Media
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Microbial Fermentations
- 2.3 Bacterial Nanocellulose
- 2.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose Production: Why Look for Alternative Raw Materials?
- 2.5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 3. Grafting of Cellulose Nanocrystals
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Grafting of Cellulose Nanocrystals
- 3.3 Polymer Nanocomposites Containing Grafted Cellulose Nanocrystals
- 3.4 Conclusions, Perspectives, and Emerging Ideas
- References
- Chapter 4. Tensile Properties of Wood Cellulose Nanopaper and Nanocomposite Films
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Stress-Strain Behavior of Cellulose Nanopaper Films
- 4.3 Polymer Matrix Nanocomposites
- 4.4 Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 5. Nanocellulose-Based Polymeric Blends for Coating Applications
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction to Coatings
- 5.2 Generalities on Acrylics and Cellulose Nanocrystals
- 5.3 Acrylic-Based Coatings and Nanocomposites
- 5.4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 6. Multifunctional Applications of Nanocellulose-Based Nanocomposites
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Cellulose Nanofibrils, Nanocrystals, and Bacterial Cellulose
- 6.3 Nanocellulose-Based Nanocomposites
- 6.4 Applications of Nanocellulose-Based Composites
- 6.5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 7. Nanocellulose-Based Polymeric Blends for Food Packaging Applications
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Nanocellulose Structure and Extraction Procedures
- 7.3 Nanocellulose Modifications to Improve its Compatibility with Polymer Matrices
- 7.4 Processing Aspects of Nanocellulose-Based Polymer Blends
- 7.5 Properties of Nanocellulose-Based Nanocomposite Blends and Their Merits for Food Packaging
- 7.6 Release Aspects from Nanocellulose-Based Polymer Blends
- 7.7 Nanocellulose-Based Polymer Nanocomposite Blend Biodegradation Behavior
- 7.8 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 8. Nanocelluloses as Innovative Polymers for Membrane Applications
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Comparison of Cellulose Nancocrystals and Cellulose Nanofibers
- 8.3 Nanocellulose-Based Membranes for Fuel Cell Applications
- 8.4 Nanocellulose-Based Membranes for Wound Healing Applications
- 8.5 Nanocellulose-Based Membranes for Gas Barrier Applications
- 8.6 Nanocellulose-Based Membranes for Water Purification
- 8.7 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 9. Smart Nanocellulose Composites With Shape-Memory Behavior
- Abstract
- 9.1 General Concept on Shape-Memory Polymers
- 9.2 General Concept on Nanocellulose
- 9.3 Mechanisms of Thermally Activated Shape-Memory Polymers
- 9.4 Biodegradable Shape-Memory Polymers
- 9.5 Shape-Memory Polymer Composites
- 9.6 Cellulose Nanocrystals as Potential Filler for Shape-Memory Polymers
- 9.7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 10. Computational Modeling of Polylactide and Its Cellulose-Reinforced Nanocomposites
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Simulation of Cellulose
- 10.3 Simulation of Polylactide and Polylactide-Based Composites
- 10.4 Generation of the Initial Configuration and Equilibration of Cellulose-Reinforced Polylactide Nanocomposites
- 10.5 Simulation of Structural, Thermal, and Mechanical Properties of Nanocomposites by Atomistic Molecular Dynamics
- 10.6 Development of the Method for Simulation of Nanocellulose-Modified With Polylactide Chains using Classical and Quantum Mechanical Approaches
- 10.7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 11. Nanocellulose Alignment and Electrical Properties Improvement
- Abstract
- 11.1 General Introduction
- 11.2 Cellulose: Chemical and Physical Proprieties
- 11.3 Preparation of Nanocelluloses
- 11.4 Microstructure of Nanocellulose
- 11.5 Alignment Techniques
- 11.6 Orientation of Nanocellulose and Electrical Properties
- 11.7 Electric Field Manipulation of Nanofiber Celluloses
- 11.8 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 12th July 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323417396
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323442480
About the Author
Debora Puglia
Researcher and Lecturer at the University of Perugia. She is author of 74 scientific publications (h=19) in the field of polymeric composites and nanocomposites.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Perugia, Italy
Elena Fortunati
Elena Fortunati, graduated in 2007 in Materials Engineering and she was awarded a Ph.D. in Nanotechnology of Materials at the University of Perugia, in 2010. Since January 2011 she has been a researcher (post-doctoral) at the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department/Faculty of Engineering /Materials Science and Technology (STM) Group. She has attended and spoken at over 30 International Conferences and is author of more than 50 articles in refereed journals and book chapters, most of them concerning waste re-valorization and use, extraction of cellulose nanocrystals and their use in nanocomposites for industrial applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Perugia, Department of Civil Engineering, UdR INSTM, Italy
José M. Kenny
Professor of Materials Science and Technology at the University of Perugia and Director of the European Centre for Nanostructured Polymers. Authored more than 480 scientific publications (h=48) on the processing of polymers, composites, and nanocomposite materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Perugia, Italy