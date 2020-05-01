Multifunctional Hybrid Nanomaterials for Sustainable Agrifood and Ecosystems

Nano-agriculture is an emerging field, aimed at increasing crop yield and soil health, enhance precision farming and stimulate plant progress. Multifunctional Hybrid Nanomaterials for Sustainable Agriculture shows how hybrid nanomaterials (HNMs) are being used for application in enhancing agriculture, food and environmental science.

The book discusses the synthesis and characterization of HNMs, before exploring agri-foods and environmental functions. It shows how novel HNMs are being used for detection and separation of heavy metal ions, destroying and sensing of insecticides, managed release fertilizer and pesticide formulations, plant protection, plant promotions, besides purification, detection, and control mycotoxins. Further, the book describes the use of silica-based total nanosystems, carbon nanotubes based-, nanocellulose-based- and polymer nanohybrids for agricultural and biological applications. In addition, the use of cellulose-based hydrogels for 3D bioprinting, humic acid and its function in improving soil and plant growth, many further purposes for combined nanomaterials, including veterinary treatment and electrochemical detection of environmental pollution, are also covered.

This book is an important reference source for materials scientists, engineers and food scientists, who want to gain a greater understanding of how multifunctional nanomaterials are being used for a range of agricultural and environmental applications.