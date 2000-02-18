Multifunction Peripherals for PCs
1st Edition
Technology, Troubleshooting and Repair
Description
Multifunction devices combine the essentials of a fax machine, printer, scanner, and copier into one peripheral for small and home offices. As the market for this equipment grows, the need for skilled repair and maintenance increases. Unfortunately the service documentation supplied by the manufacturers is completely inadequate making the repair jobs even harder and more expensive. Marvin Hobbs teaches you how multifunction peripherals work in theory and in practice with lots of hands-on examples and important troubleshooting and repair tips you don't want to miss.
This book fills a gap in the literature, and will be a welcome addition to the library of any technician or do-it-yourselfer.
Key Features
- Written by a knowledgeable practitioner with inside industry information
- Fully covers the troubleshooting and repair of multifunction peripherals
- A must-have instructional and reference title for anyone who works with computer peripherals!
Readership
Electronics technicians, students, home repair hobbyists
Table of Contents
Diagnostics and Maintenance
Ink Jet Printers in MFD Machines
Laser and LED Printers in MFD Machines
Thermal Printers
Scanners
The Fax Function
PC Software for Printer Control
Standards and Protocol
Consumables
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2000
- Published:
- 18th February 2000
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080512198
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750671255
About the Author
Marvin Hobbs
Electronics engineer, now retired. Author of several books on electronic servicing for Sams and Prentice Hall.
Reviews
"This resource explains how multifunction peripherals work in theory and in practice, with lots of hands-on examples and important troubleshooting and repair tips." --Poptronics
"Hobbs's guide includes very clear technical illustrations, an abbreviation guide, a glossary of terms, troubleshooting flow charts, and operational theory. While general guides cover many multifunction device maintenance and repair issues, this book provides valuable information on the special failures that come with complicated modern multifunction devices." --Library Journal 2004