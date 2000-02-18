Multifunction Peripherals for PCs

Multifunction devices combine the essentials of a fax machine, printer, scanner, and copier into one peripheral for small and home offices. As the market for this equipment grows, the need for skilled repair and maintenance increases. Unfortunately the service documentation supplied by the manufacturers is completely inadequate making the repair jobs even harder and more expensive. Marvin Hobbs teaches you how multifunction peripherals work in theory and in practice with lots of hands-on examples and important troubleshooting and repair tips you don't want to miss.

This book fills a gap in the literature, and will be a welcome addition to the library of any technician or do-it-yourselfer.