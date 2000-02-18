Multifunction Peripherals for PCs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750671255, 9780080512198

Multifunction Peripherals for PCs

1st Edition

Technology, Troubleshooting and Repair

Authors: Marvin Hobbs
eBook ISBN: 9780080512198
Paperback ISBN: 9780750671255
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 18th February 2000
Page Count: 232
Description

Multifunction devices combine the essentials of a fax machine, printer, scanner, and copier into one peripheral for small and home offices. As the market for this equipment grows, the need for skilled repair and maintenance increases. Unfortunately the service documentation supplied by the manufacturers is completely inadequate making the repair jobs even harder and more expensive. Marvin Hobbs teaches you how multifunction peripherals work in theory and in practice with lots of hands-on examples and important troubleshooting and repair tips you don't want to miss.

This book fills a gap in the literature, and will be a welcome addition to the library of any technician or do-it-yourselfer.

Key Features

  • Written by a knowledgeable practitioner with inside industry information
  • Fully covers the troubleshooting and repair of multifunction peripherals
  • A must-have instructional and reference title for anyone who works with computer peripherals!

Readership

Electronics technicians, students, home repair hobbyists

Table of Contents

Diagnostics and Maintenance
Ink Jet Printers in MFD Machines
Laser and LED Printers in MFD Machines
Thermal Printers
Scanners
The Fax Function
PC Software for Printer Control
Standards and Protocol
Consumables

About the Author

Marvin Hobbs

Electronics engineer, now retired. Author of several books on electronic servicing for Sams and Prentice Hall.

Reviews

"This resource explains how multifunction peripherals work in theory and in practice, with lots of hands-on examples and important troubleshooting and repair tips." --Poptronics

"Hobbs's guide includes very clear technical illustrations, an abbreviation guide, a glossary of terms, troubleshooting flow charts, and operational theory. While general guides cover many multifunction device maintenance and repair issues, this book provides valuable information on the special failures that come with complicated modern multifunction devices." --Library Journal 2004

