Multidisciplinary Medico-Legal Death Investigation
1st Edition
Role of Consultants
Description
Multidisciplinary Medico-legal Death Investigation: Role of Consultants is the only book in the field that focuses on the role consultants have in medical examiner/coroner offices. The book provides a multidisciplinary view on the topic by including specialized fields, such as anesthesiology, surgery, radiology, including CT scan, pediatrics, cardiology-electrophysiology, cardiac pathology, forensic anthropology and odontology, firearms examination, firearms, eye pathology and psychiatry/psychology. Coverage also includes chapters on specialized topics, including high profile cases, the media, business continuity planning, envenomations, the importance of quality assurance and peer review, and quality assurance in a medico-legal death investigation office.
This one-of-a-kind resource is ideal for those in the medico-legal death investigation field and professionals in the criminal and civil justice system.
Key Features
- Covers many fields, including anesthesiology, surgery, and radiology, including CT scan, pediatrics, cardiology-electrophysiology, cardiac pathology, forensic anthropology and odontology, firearms examination, and more
- Includes contributions by world-renowned specialists
- Presents comprehensive case studies and examples of consultation reports
Readership
Forensic Pathologists, Coroners, Medical Examiners, Anatomic pathologists, Clinical pathologists, Residents and Fellows in training, Law enforcement, Attorneys and clinical physicians in practice. Undergraduate and graduate students in Forensic Science programs, Law Enforcement training programs for peace officers
Table of Contents
Introduction
Dedication
- Role of the Cardiac Electrophysiology Consultant
- Pediatric Consultation: Value of a Clinical Perspective
- Role of the Consultant in Forensic Radiology
- The Role of Virtual Autopsy and Use of a CT Scanner in Medico-Legal Death Investigations
- Anesthesiology Consults at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office
- Coroner's Surgical Consultation
- Psychological Autopsy: Consultative Tool for Suicide Determination
- Role of the Cardiac Pathologist in Evaluating Sudden Natural Deaths
- Role of the Forensic Odontologist in a Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office
- Forensic Anthropology
- The Value of Eye Pathology Consults in Pediatric Medico-Legal Death Investigation
- Firearms—Special Topics
- The Medical Examiner-Coroner and the Firearms Examiner
- Envenomations
- High Profile Cases—the Los Angeles Experience
- Quality Assurance and Peer Review
- Quality Assurance in the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office
- Business Continuity Planning for the Medical Examiner
Noel G. Boyle, M.D., Ph.D., FACC, FRCPI, FRCP
Christopher Rogers, M.D., M.B.A.
Lakshmanan Sathyavagiswaran, M.D., FRCP(C), FACP, FCAP
Carol Berkowitz, M.D., FAAP
Donald Boger, M.D.
Selma Harrison Calmes, M.D.
Denis Astarita, M.D., FACS
Linda E. Weinberger, Ph.D.
Timothy Botello, M.D., M.P.H.
Bruce H. Gross, Ph.D., J.D., M.B.A
Michael C. Fishbein, M.D.
Gregory Fishbein, M.D.
Julie Huss-Bawab, M.D.
Karen DePaoli, D.D.S.
Cathy Law, D.D.S., ABFO
Stephen M. Lojeski, D.D.S., ABFO
Elizabeth Miller, Ph.D.
James Ribe, M.D., J.D.
Mark A. Fajardo, M.D.
James Carroll, M.S.
Lisa Scheinin, M.D.
Craig Harvey B.S., F-ABMDI
Edward Winter, B.A.
William Anderson, M.D.
Thomas Noguchi, M.D.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 2nd July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128138199
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128138182
About the Editor
Lakshmanan Sathyavagiswaran
Dr. Sathyavagiswaran is a medical graduate from Stanley Medical College, Madras University, India. He is a 30 plus year veteran of the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, and was appointed as Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner (CME-C) for Los Angeles County on February 18 1992 by the Board of Supervisors, who also appointed him to the position of Director in 2012 and he retired from his position in 2013. He is a Board Certified Physician in several specialties including Anatomic, Clinical & Forensic Pathology, Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine and Infectious Diseases. He is also certified in pathology by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. As a peace officer, he holds a specialized law enforcement executive certificate from the Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training, State of California. Dr. Sathyavagiswaran is a Clinical Professor of Medicine and Pathology at Keck School of Medicine USC and has numerous publications to his credit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Infectious Diseases/Forensic Pathology/Medicine, Clinical Professor of Medicine and Pathology, Keck School of Medicine USC, Clinical Professor (Volunteer) Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, Los Angeles County Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner/Director (Retired)
Christopher B. Rogers
Dr. Christopher Rogers received his MD degree from the University of California, San Diego. He did pathology residency at LAC and USC Medical Center, and forensic pathology fellowship at Los Angeles County Coroner. He is board certified in anatomic and clinical pathology, and in forensic pathology. He has worked at Los Angeles County Coroner since 1988, and has been the chief of forensic medicine since 1992. He was acting chief medical examiner-coroner to Los Angeles County from January 19, 2017, through July 09, 2017. He also holds an MS degree from California Institute of Technology and an MBA degree from California State University in Los Angeles. He has numerous publications to his credit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Forensic Medicine, Former Acting Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Clinical Professor of Pathology at Keck School of Medicine USC