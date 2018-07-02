Multidisciplinary Medico-Legal Death Investigation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128138182, 9780128138199

Multidisciplinary Medico-Legal Death Investigation

1st Edition

Role of Consultants

Editors: Lakshmanan Sathyavagiswaran Christopher B. Rogers
eBook ISBN: 9780128138199
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128138182
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd July 2018
Page Count: 414
Description

Multidisciplinary Medico-legal Death Investigation: Role of Consultants is the only book in the field that focuses on the role consultants have in medical examiner/coroner offices. The book provides a multidisciplinary view on the topic by including specialized fields, such as anesthesiology, surgery, radiology, including CT scan, pediatrics, cardiology-electrophysiology, cardiac pathology, forensic anthropology and odontology, firearms examination, firearms, eye pathology and psychiatry/psychology. Coverage also includes chapters on specialized topics, including high profile cases, the media, business continuity planning, envenomations, the importance of quality assurance and peer review, and quality assurance in a medico-legal death investigation office.

This one-of-a-kind resource is ideal for those in the medico-legal death investigation field and professionals in the criminal and civil justice system.

Key Features

  • Covers many fields, including anesthesiology, surgery, and radiology, including CT scan, pediatrics, cardiology-electrophysiology, cardiac pathology, forensic anthropology and odontology, firearms examination, and more
  • Includes contributions by world-renowned specialists
  • Presents comprehensive case studies and examples of consultation reports

Readership

Forensic Pathologists, Coroners, Medical Examiners, Anatomic pathologists, Clinical pathologists, Residents and Fellows in training, Law enforcement, Attorneys and clinical physicians in practice. Undergraduate and graduate students in Forensic Science programs, Law Enforcement training programs for peace officers

Table of Contents

Introduction

Dedication

  1. Role of the Cardiac Electrophysiology Consultant

    2. Noel G. Boyle, M.D., Ph.D., FACC, FRCPI, FRCP

    Christopher Rogers, M.D., M.B.A.

    Lakshmanan Sathyavagiswaran, M.D., FRCP(C), FACP, FCAP

  2. Pediatric Consultation: Value of a Clinical Perspective

    3.

    Carol Berkowitz, M.D., FAAP

  3. Role of the Consultant in Forensic Radiology

    4.

    Donald Boger, M.D.

    Odey Ukpo, M.D., M.S.

  4. The Role of Virtual Autopsy and Use of a CT Scanner in Medico-Legal Death Investigations

    5.

    Odey Ukpo, M.D., M.S.

    Donald Boger, M.D.

  5. Anesthesiology Consults at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office

    6.

    Selma Harrison Calmes, M.D.

  6. Coroner’s Surgical Consultation: Q rdr H TO

    7.

    Denis Astarita, M.D., FACS

  7. Psychological Autopsy: Consultative Tool for Suicide Determination

    8.

    Linda E. Weinberger, Ph.D.

    Timothy Botello, M.D., M.P.H.

    Bruce H. Gross, Ph.D., J.D., M.B.A

  8. Role of the Cardiac Pathologist in Evaluating Sudden Natural Deaths

    9.

    Michael C. Fishbein, M.D.

    Gregory Fishbein, M.D.

    Julie Huss-Bawab, M.D.

  9. Role of the Forensic Odontologist in a Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office

    10.

    Karen DePaoli, D.D.S.

    Cathy Law, D.D.S., ABFO

    Stephen M. Lojeski, D.D.S., ABFO

  10. Forensic Anthropology

    11.

    Elizabeth Miller, Ph.D.

  11. The Value of Eye Pathology Consults in Pediatric Medico-Legal Death Investigation

    12.

    James Ribe, M.D., J.D.

  12. Firearms—Special Topics

    13.

    Mark A. Fajardo, M.D.

  13. The Medical Examiner-Coroner and the Firearms Examiner

    14.

    James Carroll, M.S.

  14. Envenomations

    15.

    Lisa Scheinin, M.D.

  15. High Profile Cases—the Los Angeles Experience

    16.

    Lakshmanan Sathyavagiswaran, M.D., FRCP (C), FACP, FCAP
    Christopher Rogers, M.D.

    Craig Harvey B.S., F-ABMDI

    Edward Winter, B.A.

  16. Quality Assurance and Peer Review

    17.

    William Anderson, M.D.

    Thomas Noguchi, M.D.

  17. Quality Assurance in the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office

    18.

    Lakshmanan Sathyavagiswaran, M.D., FRCP(C), FACP, FCAP

    Christopher Rogers, M.D., M.B.A.

  18. Business Continuity Planning for the Medical Examiner

Christopher Rogers, M.D., M.B.A.

Lakshmanan Sathyavagiswaran, M.D., FRCP(C), FACP, FCAP

About the Editor

Lakshmanan Sathyavagiswaran

Dr. Sathyavagiswaran is a medical graduate from Stanley Medical College, Madras University, India. He is a 30 plus year veteran of the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, and was appointed as Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner (CME-C) for Los Angeles County on February 18 1992 by the Board of Supervisors, who also appointed him to the position of Director in 2012 and he retired from his position in 2013. He is a Board Certified Physician in several specialties including Anatomic, Clinical & Forensic Pathology, Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine and Infectious Diseases. He is also certified in pathology by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. As a peace officer, he holds a specialized law enforcement executive certificate from the Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training, State of California. Dr. Sathyavagiswaran is a Clinical Professor of Medicine and Pathology at Keck School of Medicine USC and has numerous publications to his credit.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Infectious Diseases/Forensic Pathology/Medicine, Clinical Professor of Medicine and Pathology, Keck School of Medicine USC, Clinical Professor (Volunteer) Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, Los Angeles County Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner/Director (Retired)

Christopher B. Rogers

Dr. Christopher Rogers received his MD degree from the University of California, San Diego. He did pathology residency at LAC and USC Medical Center, and forensic pathology fellowship at Los Angeles County Coroner. He is board certified in anatomic and clinical pathology, and in forensic pathology. He has worked at Los Angeles County Coroner since 1988, and has been the chief of forensic medicine since 1992. He was acting chief medical examiner-coroner to Los Angeles County from January 19, 2017, through July 09, 2017. He also holds an MS degree from California Institute of Technology and an MBA degree from California State University in Los Angeles. He has numerous publications to his credit.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Forensic Medicine, Former Acting Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Clinical Professor of Pathology at Keck School of Medicine USC

