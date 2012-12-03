Multidisciplinary Management of Urinary Stone Disease, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 40-1
1st Edition
Authors: Ojas Shah
eBook ISBN: 9781455773718
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773442
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd December 2012
Description
Kidney stones affect nearly 3 million people every year and the management of these stones can often be complicated. This issue of the Urologic Clinics covers all of the current treatments for kidney stones from medicine to surgery. There are also articles on pathology, imaging, and diet and alternative therapies.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 3rd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455773718
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455773442
About the Authors
Ojas Shah Author
Affiliations and Expertise
George F. Cahill Professor of Urology,Director, Division of Endourology and Stone Disease,Department of Urology,Columbia University Irving Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital,Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons,New York, NY, USA
