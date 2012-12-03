Multidisciplinary Management of Urinary Stone Disease, An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455773442, 9781455773718

Multidisciplinary Management of Urinary Stone Disease, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 40-1

1st Edition

Authors: Ojas Shah
eBook ISBN: 9781455773718
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773442
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd December 2012
Description

Kidney stones affect nearly 3 million people every year and the management of these stones can often be complicated. This issue of the Urologic Clinics covers all of the current treatments for kidney stones from medicine to surgery. There are also articles on pathology, imaging, and diet and alternative therapies.

About the Authors

Ojas Shah Author

Affiliations and Expertise

George F. Cahill Professor of Urology,Director, Division of Endourology and Stone Disease,Department of Urology,Columbia University Irving Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital,Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons,New York, NY, USA

