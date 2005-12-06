Multidisciplinary Approaches to Theory in Medicine, Volume 3

This volume will be a collection of chapters from authors with wide experience in their research field. The purpose is to produce a coherent book that reflects the common theme of theory in medical thinking and multidisciplinary research practice. In this context "theory" relates to frameworks of concepts, facts, models etc that help to inform practitioners (clinicians, scientists and engineers) both within their own fields and as they seek to share dialogue with colleagues from other fields.

Multidisciplinary Approaches to Theory in Medicine will therefore be integrative across a broad spectrum of fields within medicine. To achieve this the chapters will be associated with others in a number of meaningful ways. Each chapter will share a number of points of contact that will include at least two of the following: