Multidisciplinary Approach to Head and Neck Cancer, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 50-4

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Maie St. John, is devoted to Multidisciplinary Approach to Head and Neck Cancer. Articles in this issue include: It Takes a Village – The Import of Multidisciplinary Care; The Role of the Patient: Shared Decision Making; A Story in Black and White: Radiologic Evaluation in the Multi-Disciplinary Setting; Beyond the Glass Slide: Pathology Review in the Multi-Disciplinary Setting; Surgical Innovations; It Takes Two – One Resects, One Reconstructs; Advances in Radiation Oncology: What to Consider; Precision Medicine: Genomic Profiles to Individualize Therapy; The Role of Systemic Treatment Before, During, and After Definitive Treatment; Decision Making for Diagnosis and Management: A Consensus Comes to Life; On Pain; Psychosocial Distress and Screening; First We Eat, Then We Do Everything Else: Nutrition; Functional Assessment and Rehabilitation: How to Maximize Outcomes; Survivorship - Morbidity, Mortality, Malignancy; and Immunotherapy: Who is Eligible?