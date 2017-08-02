Multidisciplinary Approach to Head and Neck Cancer, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 50-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Maie St. John, is devoted to Multidisciplinary Approach to Head and Neck Cancer. Articles in this issue include: It Takes a Village – The Import of Multidisciplinary Care; The Role of the Patient: Shared Decision Making; A Story in Black and White: Radiologic Evaluation in the Multi-Disciplinary Setting; Beyond the Glass Slide: Pathology Review in the Multi-Disciplinary Setting; Surgical Innovations; It Takes Two – One Resects, One Reconstructs; Advances in Radiation Oncology: What to Consider; Precision Medicine: Genomic Profiles to Individualize Therapy; The Role of Systemic Treatment Before, During, and After Definitive Treatment; Decision Making for Diagnosis and Management: A Consensus Comes to Life; On Pain; Psychosocial Distress and Screening; First We Eat, Then We Do Everything Else: Nutrition; Functional Assessment and Rehabilitation: How to Maximize Outcomes; Survivorship - Morbidity, Mortality, Malignancy; and Immunotherapy: Who is Eligible?
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 2nd August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323532501
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323532495
About the Authors
Maie St. John Author
Dr. St. John serves as Co-Director of the UCLA Head and Neck Cancer Program and holds the Pearlman endowed Chair in Head and Neck Cancer. With more than 50,000 patient visits completed each year, UCLA researchers led by Dr. St. John have a remarkable depth of expertise and experience. He has an active funded NIH laboratory in head and neck cancer which has always been interested in translational research and novel therapeutics. Dr. St. John has the expertise, leadership, training, and motivation necessary to successfully carry out the proposed project.
Affiliations and Expertise
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA