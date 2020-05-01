Multidimensional Analytical Techniques in Environmental Research is a comprehensive resource detailing the many multidimensional analytical strategies to qualitatively and quantitatively assess and map the organic and inorganic pollutants in complex atmospheric, water, and soil matrices. During the past two decades, the rapidly-evolving field of analytical instrumentation has produced sophisticated multidimensional tools capable of providing unique and in-depth knowledge on the chemical features of complex mixtures from these different environmental matrices.

This book brings together the wealth of information in the current literature, assisting in the decision-making process by covering both the fundamentals and applications of these methodologies. It covers the wide variety of multidimensional analytical techniques, including multidimensional solution- and solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, ultrahigh-resolution mass spectrometry (MS), two-dimensional correlation spectroscopy, two-dimensional liquid and gas chromatography and capillary electrophoresis coupled to high-resolution detection techniques, and excitation-emission (EEM) fluorescence spectroscopy assisted by multiway data analysis tools. Not to neglect elemental analysis, the book also covers the use of synchrotron-radiation-based techniques combined with other spectroscopic approaches to explore and map the speciation of elements, shedding light on the environmental behavior and fate of such contaminants. These chapters highlight the immense potential of these multidimensional targeted and non-targeted analytical methodologies in expanding the current fundamental understanding of environmental processes, as well as how they will continue to do so in the future.