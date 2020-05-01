Multidimensional Analytical Techniques in Environmental Research
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Multidimensional Analytical Techniques in Environmental Research is a comprehensive resource detailing the many multidimensional analytical strategies to qualitatively and quantitatively assess and map the organic and inorganic pollutants in complex atmospheric, water, and soil matrices. During the past two decades, the rapidly-evolving field of analytical instrumentation has produced sophisticated multidimensional tools capable of providing unique and in-depth knowledge on the chemical features of complex mixtures from these different environmental matrices.
This book brings together the wealth of information in the current literature, assisting in the decision-making process by covering both the fundamentals and applications of these methodologies. It covers the wide variety of multidimensional analytical techniques, including multidimensional solution- and solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, ultrahigh-resolution mass spectrometry (MS), two-dimensional correlation spectroscopy, two-dimensional liquid and gas chromatography and capillary electrophoresis coupled to high-resolution detection techniques, and excitation-emission (EEM) fluorescence spectroscopy assisted by multiway data analysis tools. Not to neglect elemental analysis, the book also covers the use of synchrotron-radiation-based techniques combined with other spectroscopic approaches to explore and map the speciation of elements, shedding light on the environmental behavior and fate of such contaminants. These chapters highlight the immense potential of these multidimensional targeted and non-targeted analytical methodologies in expanding the current fundamental understanding of environmental processes, as well as how they will continue to do so in the future.
Key Features
- Identifies state-of-the-art multidimensional analytical methods for targeted and untargeted profiling of complex mixtures from different environmental matrices (soil, sediment, water, and air)
- Assesses the advantages and limitations of the most modern and sophisticated multidimensional analytical methods in environmental research
- Highlights the current challenges and potential future directions in the application of multidimensional analytical tools to advance the current understanding on the dynamics and fate of environmental pollutants in different environmental matrices
Readership
Researchers in analytical and environmental chemistry, biochemistry, metabolomics, and at the interface of health and environmental research; individuals in industry involved in chemical analysis of food and water, health, and biotechnology. Upper undergraduate/post-graduate (MSc and PhD) students researching analytical and environmental chemistry, biochemistry, metabolomics, biotechnology, and food analysis
Table of Contents
- Multidimensional analytical techniques in environmental research: Evolution of concepts
2. Environmental solution-state NMR spectroscopy: Recent advances, potential and impacts
3. Advanced solid-state NMR spectroscopy applied to natural organic matter
4. Tailored ultrahigh-resolution mass spectrometry strategies for environmental fingerprinting
5. Two-dimensional correlation spectroscopy to assess the dynamics of complex environmental mixtures
6. Excitation-emission fluorescence mapping and multiway techniques for profiling natural organic matter
7. Multidimensional liquid chromatography and capillary electrophoresis coupled to high-resolution detectors applied to complex environmental samples
8. Multidimensional gas chromatography for molecular elucidation in environmental matrices
9. Synchrotron radiation-based methods in environmental biogeochemistry studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128188965
About the Editor
Regina Duarte
Dr. Regina Duarte obtained a degree in Analytical Chemistry (1998), a MSc in Sciences of the Coastal Zone (2001), and a PhD in Chemistry (2006), all at the University of Aveiro. Currently, she is Principal Researcher at the Centre for Environmental and Marine Studies (CESAM) at University of Aveiro. Her research is focused on the development of new multidimensional analytical research strategies aiming at understanding the structural features of natural organic matter and its interactions with contaminants of environmental interest, mainly in atmospheric and aquatic systems. She has coordinated/participated in several multidisciplinary research projects related to the characterization of complex organic matrices from atmospheric particles, water and soils. She has authored/co-authored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and CESAM, University of Aveiro, Portugal
Armando Duarte
Prof. Armando C. Duarte (http://www.cesam.ua.pt/aduarte) graduated in Chemical Engineering (1977) at the University of Oporto (Portugal) and obtained a PhD in Public Health Engineering (1981) at the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne (United Kingdom). In 2006, The Portuguese Science Foundation (www.fct.pt) awarded him a prize for Scientific Excellence and in 2013 he became a Member of the FCT Scientific Council for Natural and Environmental Sciences. He is a Professor of Environmental & Analytical Chemistry at the University of Aveiro (Portugal) since 1995, leader of a research group on the same subject, lecturer on Anaytical Quality Control subjects, and either supervising or co-supervising many PhD students, some of whom became members of staff, both as lecturers and researchers. His highly-interdisciplinary research spans areas of comprehensive environmental and analytical chemistry, qualimetrics and analytical quality assurance, but also includes the assessment of the relevance of new concepts and integration of different ideas into widely accepted frameworks, especially when applied to sustainability. He co-authored more than 450 peer-reviewed publications leading to an h-factor of 38.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Aveiro, Portugal