Multiaxial Fatigue and Fracture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080433363, 9780080537122

Multiaxial Fatigue and Fracture, Volume 25

1st Edition

Authors: E. Macha W. Bedkowski T. Lagoda
eBook ISBN: 9780080537122
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080433363
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th September 1999
Page Count: 275
Table of Contents

Chapter headings and selected papers: Preface. Proportional Cyclic Loading. Modelling threshold conditions for cracks under tension/torsion loading (Y.G. Matvienko et al.). Fatigue and fracture of plane elements with sharp notches under biaxial loading (K.L. Molski, A. Seweryn). Non-Proportional Cyclic Loading. Nonproportional low cycle fatigue of 6061 aluminium alloy under 14 strain paths (T. Itoh et al.). Weakest link theory and multiaxial criteria (J. Liu). Thermomechanical deformation behaviour of IN 738 LC and SC 16 (J. Meersmann et al.). A mesoscopic approach for fatigue life prediction under multiaxial loading (F. Morel et al.). Development of a high-temperature biaxial fatigue testing machine using a crucifrom specimen (T. Ogata, Y. Takahashi) Variable Amplitude and Random Loading. Comparison of variance and damage indicator methods for prediction of the fracture plane orientation in multiaxial fatigue (W. Bedkowski et al.). Critical fracture plane under multiaxial random loading by means of euler angles averaging (A. Carpinteri et al.). Application of biaxial plasticity and damage modelling to the life prediction and testing of automotive components (P. Heyes et al.). Overview of the state of the art on multiaxial fatigue of welds (C.M. Sonsino). Crack Growth. A two dimensional analysis of mixed-mode rolling contact fatigue crack growth in rails (S. Bogdański et al.). Stress intensity factors for semi-elliptical surface cracks in round bars subjected to mode I (bending) and mode III (torsion) loading (M. de Fonte et al.). Calculation of stress intensity factors for cracks subjected to arbitrary non-linear stress fields (H. Jakubczak, G. Glinka). Author index. Subject index.

Description

This volume contains 18 papers selected from 90 presented at the Fifth International Conference on Biaxial/Multiaxial Fatigue and Fracture held in Cracow, Poland 8-12 September 1997. The papers in this book deal with theoretical, computational and experimental aspects of the multiaxial fatigue and fracture of engineering materials and structures. The papers are divided into the following four categories:


1. Proportional cyclic loading


2. Non-proportional cyclic loading


3. Variable amplitude and random loading


4. Crack growth

Most papers in this publication talk about the behaviour of constructional materials and elements of machines under non-proportional loading and under variable amplitude and random loading, which are more realistic load histories met in industrial practice. Variable amplitude loading under cyclic load with basic frequency and random loading under load with a continuous band of frequency is classified here. This book gives a review of the latest world success and directions of investigations on multiaxial fatigue and fracture. More and more often publications are results of the co-operation of researchers from different laboratories and countries. Seven out of eighteen papers included here were worked out by international authors teams. This is a symptom of the times, when science and investigations know no borders.

@from:Antoine Chateauminois, Ecole Supérieure de Physique et Chimie Industriell @qu:"...very useful to those who are already familiar with the research and engineering aspects of multiaxial fatigue." @source:TRIBOLOGY INTERNATIONAL

About the Authors

E. Macha Author

W. Bedkowski Author

T. Lagoda Author

Department of Mechanics & Machine Design, University of Opole, ul. St Mikolajczyka 5, 45271 Opole, Poland.

