Multi-robot Exploration for Environmental Monitoring

Nak-Young received the B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees in mechanical engineering from Hanyang University, Seoul, Korea, in 1987, 1989, and 1994, respectively. From 1994 to 2007, he was a member of research staff at Daewoo Heavy Industries and KIST in Korea, and MEL and AIST in Japan. In 2003, he joined the faculty of Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST), where he currently is a Professor of Information Science. He also served as Vice Dean for Research and Director of the Center for Intelligent Robotics at JAIST. He was a Visiting Scholar at Northwestern University, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Genoa, and Carnegie Mellon University, and also served as an Associate Graduate Faculty at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, International Scholar at Kyung Hee University, and Distinguished Invited Research Professor at Hanyang University. He serves as Senior Editor of the IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters, Topic Editor-in-Chief of International Journal of Advanced Robotic Systems, and served as Senior Editor of IEEE ICRA CEB, and IEEE CASE CEB, and Associate Editor of the IEEE Transactions on Robotics and Journal of Intelligent Service Robotics. He served as Program Chair/Co-Chair for JCK Robotics 2009, ICAM 2010, IEEE Ro-Man 2011, IEEE CASE 2012, IEEE Ro-Man 2013, URAI 2012/2013, and DARS 2014. He was a General Co-Chair of URAI 2017. He also served as Co-Chair for IEEE-RAS Networked Robots Technical Committee from 2004 to 2006, and Fujitsu Scientific System Working Group from 2004 to 2008.