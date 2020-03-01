Multi-material 3D Printing Technology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Brief Introduction
1. Introduction
2. Foundation of 3D Printing and CAD File Formats Used in the Industry
3. Static Modelling of Heterogeneous Objects (HEOs)
4. Modelling for Dynamic Heterogeneous Objects
5. Visualisation of Heterogenous Objects (HEO) Models
6. Materials for Heterogeneous Object 3D Printing
7. 3D Printing Technology for Heterogeneous Parts
8. Applications of 3D Printing Based on Heterogeneous Parts
Description
Multi-material 3D Printing Technology introduces the first models for complex construction and manufacturing using a multi-material 3D printer. It also explains the advantages that these innovative models provide at various points of the manufacturing supply chain. Innovations in fields such as medicine and aerospace are seeing 3D printing applied to problems that require the technology to develop beyond its traditional definitions. This ground-breaking book provides broad coverage of the theory behind this emerging technology, and the technical details required for readers to investigate these methods for themselves. In addition to describing new models for application of this technology, this book also systematically summarizes the historical models, materials, and relevant technologies that are important in multi-material 3D printing.
Key Features
- Introduces the heterogeneous object model for 3D printing
- Provides case studies of the use of hybrid 3D Printing to create gears and human bone
- Provides techniques which are easy to realize using commercial 3D printers
Readership
Designers, engineers, and researchers who work with additive manufacturing, particularly those with an interest in micro-jet printing or heterogenous object production and design
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081029916
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Jiquan Yang Author
Jiquan Yang is a Professor at Nanjing Normal University of China, Dean of the Jiangsu Key Laboratory of 3D Printing Equipment and Manufacturing of China, Director of Nanjing 3D Printing Society of China, and Member of the Standardization Committee of China's additive manufacturing industry. He has published 60 papers and 9 books, and holds 40 patents all about 3D printing technology in China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Nanjing Normal University of China,
Li Na Author
Li Na is a Vice-Professor at Nanjing Normal University of China. She works at the Jiangsu Key Laboratory of 3D Printing Equipment and Manufacturing of China. She has published 10 papers and 1 book, and holds 3 patents about 3D printing technology in China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nanjing Normal University of China
Yijian Liu Author
Jianping Shi is a Vice-Professor at Nanjing Normal University of China. He works at the Jiangsu Key Laboratory of 3D Printing Equipment and Manufacturing of China. He has published 20 papers and 1 book, and holds 3 patents about 3D printing technology in China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice-Professor, Nanjing Normal University of China