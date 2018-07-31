Multi-Energy CT: The New Frontier in Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323610704, 9780323610711

Multi-Energy CT: The New Frontier in Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 56-4

1st Edition

Authors: Savvas Nicolaou Mohammed Mohammed
eBook ISBN: 9780323610711
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323610704
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st July 2018
Description

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Multi-Energy CT: The New Frontier in Imaging, and is edited by Drs. Savvas Nicolaou and Mohammed F. Mohammed. Articles will include: Dual Energy CT: Image Acquisition, Processing and Workflow; Dual Energy CT: Dose Reduction, Contrast Load Reduction and Series Reduction in DECT; Dual Energy CT in Cardiothoracic Vascular Imaging; Advanced Musculoskeletal Applications with Dual Energy CT; Dual Energy CT of the Acute Abdomen; The Role of Dual Energy CT in Assessment of Abdominal Oncology; Future Developments in Dual Energy CT; Strategies to Improve Image Quality on DECT; Pearls, pitfalls and problems in DECT imaging of the body; Dual Energy CT – Technology and Challenges; The Role of Dual Energy CT in Thoracic Oncology; and more!

About the Authors

Savvas Nicolaou Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Director of Emergency/ Trauma Imaging, Department of Radiology Vancouver General Hospital, Vacouver British Columbia, Canada

Mohammed Mohammed Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vancouver General Hospital, Department of Radiology, Vancouver British Columbia Canada

