Multi-Energy CT: The New Frontier in Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 56-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Multi-Energy CT: The New Frontier in Imaging, and is edited by Drs. Savvas Nicolaou and Mohammed F. Mohammed. Articles will include: Dual Energy CT: Image Acquisition, Processing and Workflow; Dual Energy CT: Dose Reduction, Contrast Load Reduction and Series Reduction in DECT; Dual Energy CT in Cardiothoracic Vascular Imaging; Advanced Musculoskeletal Applications with Dual Energy CT; Dual Energy CT of the Acute Abdomen; The Role of Dual Energy CT in Assessment of Abdominal Oncology; Future Developments in Dual Energy CT; Strategies to Improve Image Quality on DECT; Pearls, pitfalls and problems in DECT imaging of the body; Dual Energy CT – Technology and Challenges; The Role of Dual Energy CT in Thoracic Oncology; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 31st July 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323610711
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323610704
About the Authors
Savvas Nicolaou Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Director of Emergency/ Trauma Imaging, Department of Radiology Vancouver General Hospital, Vacouver British Columbia, Canada
Mohammed Mohammed Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vancouver General Hospital, Department of Radiology, Vancouver British Columbia Canada