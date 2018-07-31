Multi-Energy CT: The New Frontier in Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 56-4

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Multi-Energy CT: The New Frontier in Imaging, and is edited by Drs. Savvas Nicolaou and Mohammed F. Mohammed. Articles will include: Dual Energy CT: Image Acquisition, Processing and Workflow; Dual Energy CT: Dose Reduction, Contrast Load Reduction and Series Reduction in DECT; Dual Energy CT in Cardiothoracic Vascular Imaging; Advanced Musculoskeletal Applications with Dual Energy CT; Dual Energy CT of the Acute Abdomen; The Role of Dual Energy CT in Assessment of Abdominal Oncology; Future Developments in Dual Energy CT; Strategies to Improve Image Quality on DECT; Pearls, pitfalls and problems in DECT imaging of the body; Dual Energy CT – Technology and Challenges; The Role of Dual Energy CT in Thoracic Oncology; and more!