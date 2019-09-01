Introduction

1. Why the Mucosal Immune System should be Zconsidered for the Development of Mucosal Vaccine

David W. Pascual and Hiroshi Kiyono

2. Historical Peerspectives into Mucosal Vaccines

Michael W. Russell and Pearay Ogra

Principles of Mucosal Vaccine

3. Anatomical Uniqueness of the Mucosal Immune System (DEVELOPMENTAL FOR STRUCTURES, E.G., Ibalt, GALT, NALT) for the Induction and Regulation of Mucosal Immunity & Tolerance

Troy Randall

4. Mucosal Antigen Sampling System (M Cells and Dendritic Cells)

Brian Kelsall and Ifor R. Williams

5. Essential Role of SIgA in Mucosal Immunity

Jiri Mestecky

6. Mucosal Lymphocyte Homing

Motomu Shimaoka

7. Innate Immunity at Mucosal Surfaces

Satoshi Uematsu

8. Induction and Regulation of Mucosal Memory B Cell Responses

Nils Y. Lycke

9. Induction and Regulation of Mucosal Memory T Cell Responses

Toshinori Nakyama

10. Influence of Commensal Miro-biota and –metabolite for mucosal immunity

Christian Jobin

Mucosal Modulations for Induction of Effective Immunity

11. Innate Immunity based Mucosal Modulator and Adjuvant

Herman Ford Staats

12. Toxin-based Modulators for Regulation of Mucosal Immune Responses

Prosper N. Boyaka

13. Influence of Dietary (or Nutritional) Materials for the Control of Mucosal Immunity

Jun Kunisawa

14. Mast Cells for the Control of Mucosal Immunity

Soman N. Abraham

15. Innate Lymphoid Cells for the Control of Mucosal Immunity

David Artis

16. Mucosal Regulatory System for the Balanced Immunity in the Gut

Kiyoshi Takeda and Hisako Kayama

17. Mucosal Regulatory System for the Balanced Immunity in the Genito-urinary Tract

Kenneth Beagley

18. Mucosal Regulatory System for the Balanced Occular Immunity

Dan J. Carr

19. Mucosal Regulatory System for the Balanced Oral Immunity

Kazuhiko Nakano

20. Mucosal Regulatory System for the Balanced Immunity in the Middle Ear

Hideyuki Kawauchi

Current and New Approaches for Mucosal Vaccine Delivery

21. Mucosal Vaccine Delivery Systems

Joon Haeng Rhee

22. Plant-based Mucosal Vaccine Delivery Systems

Yoshikazu Yuki and Hiroshi Kiyono

23. Plant-based Mucosal Immunotherapy

Kenneth L. Bost and Ken Piller

24. Attenuated Salmonella for Oral Immunization

Kenneth Roland, Qingke Kong and Yanlong Jiang

25. Recombinant BCG for Mucosal Immunity

Steven Craig Derrick

26. Recombinant Adenovirus for Mucosal Vaccine Delivery

Hildegund christa Ertl

27. Mucosal Approaches for Systemic Immunity to Anthrax, Brucellosis and Plague

David W. Pascual

28. Nano-Delivery Vehicles for Mucosal Vaccines

Hiroshi Kiyono and Yoshikazu Yuki

29. Effectiveness of Sub-lingual Immunization

Mi-Na Kweon

30. Antibody Approaches for Passive Mucosal Immune Protection

31. M Cell-Targeted Vaccines

Shintaro Sato

Mucosal Vaccines for Bacterial Diseases

32. Mucosal Vaccines for Salmonella typhi Infection

Marcelo B. Sztein

33. Oral Vaccine for Shigella

Marcela F. Pasetti

34. Oral Vaccines for Cholera

Jan Holmgren and John Daivd Clemens

35. Oral Vaccines for enterotoxinogenic E. coli (ETEC)

Ann-Mari Svennerholm

36. Mucosal Immunity to Helicobacter pylori

Thomas F. Mayer

37. Mucosal Vaccines for Streptococcus pneumoniae

Larry S. McDaniel and Edwin Swiatlo

38. Mucosal Vaccines for TB

Yasuhiro Yasutomi

39. Mucosal Vaccines for Bacterial Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Toni Darville

40. Mucosal Vaccines for Oral Diseases

Tomoko Kurita-Ochiai

Mucosal Vaccines for Viral Diseases

41. Mucosal RSV Vaccines

Barney S. Graham and Tracy Ruckwardt

42. Nasal Influenza Vaccines

Hideki Hasegawa

43. Development of Oral Rotavirus & Norovirus Vaccines

Stephanie Karst

44. Rotavirus Vaccines--The Clinical Experience

Harry B. Greenberg

45. Mucosal Vaccines for HIV/SIV

Robin J. Shattock and Tetsuro Matano

46. Mucosal Vaccines for Herpes

Akiko Iwasaki

47. Maternal Antibodies for Protection Against Viral Pathogens

Sallie R Permar

New and Novel Approaches for Mucosal Vaccine Development

48. Systems Biology for Mucosal Vaccine Development

Bali Pulendran

49. Natural & Chemical Library for New Mucosal Modulators and Adjuvants

Mark Jutila

50. Commensal Bacteria-based Mucosal Vaccine Development

Philippe Langella

51. New Approaches for Vaccinating the Elderly

Kohtaro Fujihashi

Can Mucosal Vaccines be applied for other Infectious and Non-infectious Diseases?

52. Mucosal Vaccine Development for Veterinary and Aquatic Diseases

Lorne Babiuk, Heather Wilson and Volker Gerdts

53. Mucosal Vaccine for Malaria

Cevayir Coban

54. Mucosal Vaccine for Parasitic Infections

Hirotomo Kato

55. Mucosal Vaccine for Allergy & Tolerance

Cathryn Nagler

56. Mucosal Immunity for Inflammation

Peter Ernst