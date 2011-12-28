MRI of the Newborn, Part 2, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 20-1
1st Edition
Description
Vast experience has been gained over the past decade in safely transporting, monitoring, and imaging neonates, a highly vulnerable patient group. Technological advances in MRI hardware such as higher field strength systems, multi-channel coils, higher gradient performance, and MR compatible incubators with integrated antennae laid the ground for more detailed, higher resolution anatomical MR imaging. This issue provides separate reviews on the use of MR imaging in the evaluation of encephalopathy, postmortems, spinal dysraphia, and inflicted brain injury as well as neonatal neuro MR imaging and MR-guided cardiovascular interventions.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 28th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455742912
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455738878
About the Authors
Thierry Huisman Author
Thierry A.G.M. Huisman serves as Chairman of the Department of Imaging and Imaging Science at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. In addition he is Director of the Division of Pediatric Radiology and Pediatric Neuroradiology at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and Co-Director of the Neurointensive Care Nursery (NICN), the Johns Hopkins Fetal Program and Center for Translational and Molecular Imaging (CTMI). Dr. Huisman is a Professor of Radiology, Pediatrics, Neurosurgery and Neurology. He graduated cum laude from Medical School at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, before completing residencies in Radiology and Pediatrics and fellowships in Pediatric Radiology and Neuroradiology at the University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland. He became Chairman and Radiologist-in-Chief of the Department of Diagnostic Imaging at the University Children’s Hospital Zurich in 2005 before he was recruited to Johns Hopkins in 2007. Dr. Huisman enjoyed a research sabbatical at the Massachusetts General Hospital NMR center between 2000-2002. His primary field of expertise and research focuses on advanced, quantitative, precision imaging in the field of Pediatric Neuroradiology. He has given more than 370 invited lectures, published 310 articles and reviews, 57 book chapters, 5 books, serves on multiple scientific committees of the various radiological societies and has organized multiple national and international meetings in Europe and the USA. He has been the founding member of the Swiss Symposium in Pediatric Neuroradiology. Dr. Huisman is a faculty member of the AIRP course in Washington, DC and course advisor for the IDKD course in Davos, Switzerland. Furthermore he has built several patient and family focused multidisciplinary programs and is actively involved in mentorship programs. He is a reviewer for multiple scientific journals and is an editorial member of 5 journals. He served as president of the American Society of Pediatric Neuroradiology (2014/15) and is an elected fellow of the International Cancer Imaging Society. Finally he is a senior editor of the American Journal of Neuroradiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Russell H. Morgan Department of Radiology and Radiological Science, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD, USA
Claudia Hillenbrand Author
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN