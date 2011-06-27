MRI of Cartilage, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455707423, 9781455709366

MRI of Cartilage, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 19-2

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Kijowski
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455707423
eBook ISBN: 9781455709366
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th June 2011
Page Count: 232
Description

This issue reviews the latest advances in imaging of cartilage using MRI.  A basis for understanding cartilage is provided in articles on normal anatomic appearance, morphology, and physiology.  MR imaging of cartilage in specific joints such as knees and ankles, hip, and upper extremity are reviewed in separate articles, and assessment of rheumatoid conditions and cartilage repair are also covered.

About the Authors

Richard Kijowski Author

