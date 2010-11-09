MRI Atlas of Human White Matter
2nd Edition
Description
MRI Atlas of Human White Matter presents an atlas to the human brain on the basis of T 1-weighted imaging and diffusion tensor imaging. A general background on magnetic resonance imaging is provided, as well as the basics of diffusion tensor imaging. An overview of the principles and limitations in using this methodology in fiber tracking is included.
This book describes the core white-matter structures, as well as the superficial white matter, the deep gray matter, and the cortex. It also presents a three-dimensional reconstruction and atlas of the brain white-matter tracts. The Montreal Neurological Institute coordinates, which are the most widely used, are adopted in this book as the primary coordinate system. The Talairach coordinate system is used as the secondary coordinate system. Based on magnetic resonance imaging and diffusion tensor imaging, the book offers a full segmentation of 220 white-matter and gray-matter structures with boundaries.
Key Features
- Visualization of brain white matter anatomy via 3D diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) contrasts and enhances relationship of anatomy to function
- Full segmentation of 170+ brain regions more clearly defines structure boundaries than previous point-and-annotate anatomical labeling, and connectivity is mapped in a way not provided by traditional atlases
Readership
Clinicians, researchers and graduate students in neuroscience, neurology, neurosurgery and radiology
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
1. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
2. Diffusion tensor imaging (DTI)
2.1. The diffusion tensor and the diffusion ellipsoid
2.2. Two-dimensional visualization of DTI results
2.3. Three-dimensional reconstruction of white matter tracts
Chapter 2. Three-Dimensional Reconstruction of White Matter Tracts
1. Data acquisition
2. Data processing
3. Reconstruction of tracts
3.1. Algorithm
3.2. Editing of reconstruction results using multiple ROIs
3.3. ROI drawing strategy
3.4. Limitations of DTI-based reconstruction
4. 3D visualization
5. Nomenclature and annotation
References
Chapter 3. Three-Dimensional Atlas of Brain White Matter Tracts
1. Tracts in the brainstem
2. Projection fibers
3. Association fibers
4. Commissural fibers
5. Overall view of reconstructed fibers
References
Chapter 4. MRI/DTI Atlas of the Human Brain in the ICBM-152 Space
1. Reference systems
1.1. The Talairach system and cytoarchitectonic map
1.2. MNI coordinates
2. Creation of the atlas
2.1. MRI acquisition
2.2. Data processing
2.3. Normalization
2.4. Parcellation of the gray and white matter
2.5. Probabilistic tractography (population averaged white matter tracts)
2.6. Brodmann ’ s map assignment
2.7. Electronic versions of the atlas and software packages for image analyses
3. Nomenclature
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 9th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123820822
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123820815
About the Author
Kenichi Oishi
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Baltimore, MD USA
Andreia V. Faria
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Baltimore, MD USA
Peter C M van Zijl
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Baltimore, MD USA Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Susumu Mori
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA
Reviews
"Overall, NeuroApps: MRI Atlas of Human White Matter will be of great interest to anyone in need of an introduction to human white matter anatomy and particularly valuable to those using diffusion tensor imaging…The conversion to an iPad app has been well implemented and makes the atlas all the more accessible and attractive." --American Medical Association, JAMA, December 5, 2012