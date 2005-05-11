MRI Atlas of Human White Matter
1st Edition
Description
Recent advances in modern imaging techniques that can be used non-invasively for the visualization of the human brain have greatly enhanced the knowledge of brain anatomy and the understanding of its relationship to brain function. A unique new MRI modality, called diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) allows the three-dimensional study of the large white matter (WM) fiber bundles at macroscopic resolution (millimeter scale). MRI Atlas of Human White Matter provides a three-dimensional and two-dimensional in vivo atlas of various white matter tracts in the human brain. The images are based on diffusion tensor imaging and various tracts are reconstructed three-dimensionally from the data. Following an introduction and description of the methodology (Chapters 1 and 2), the 3D anatomy of individual tracts is delineated in Chapter 3. Chapter 4 consists of a series of color-coded orientation maps to delineate white matter anatomy in a slice-by-slice manner, in which the structures are extensively annotated. This richly illustrated Atlas is a valuable resource for students studying white matter anatomy and researchers working in brain research and radiology. This book also provides the structural assignment, which will assist neuroradiologists when interpreting diffusion tensor images in routine clinical studies.
Key Features
- Contains information demonstrating the clear separation of grey matter and white matter structures in the living human brain
- 3D white matter tract reconstruction, with extensive 2D panels in all three viewing angles
- Comprehensive annotations of white matter structures
Readership
Radiologists and doctors in neuropathology, neurology and psychiatry. Anatomists, researchers involved in brain research, NMR Imaging specialists and medical/graduate students.
Table of Contents
1. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
2. Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI)
Chapter 2. Methods
1. Data acquisition
2. Data processing
3. Three-D tract reconstruction
4. Three-dimensional volume definition of gray matter structures
5. Visualization
Chapter 3. Three-Dimensional Atlas of Brain White Matter Tracts
1. Tracts in the brainstem
2. Projection fibers
3. Association fibers
4. Commissural fibers
5. Overall view of reconstructed fibers
Chapter 4. Two-Dimensional Atlas of Brain White Matter Tracts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 11th May 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080456164
About the Author
Susumu Mori
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA
S. Wakana
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Peter C M van Zijl
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Baltimore, MD USA Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA
L.M. Nagae-Poetscher
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Maryland, USA
Reviews
@qu:" In this atlas, Mori and colleagues provide a much-needed reference for researchers and clinicians wishing to deepen their understanding of the human brain white matter. This book will be of interest to a wide variety of audiences including radiologists, neurologists, neurosurgeons and neuroscientists from a number of diverse disciplines. Researchers and clinicians may use the atlas both as a benchmark to which they can compare tractography results and as a reference map for determining normal fiber orientation. The book is organized into 4 chapters that provide detailed explanations and high-quality illustrations. In summary, this atlas should be considered an essential resource for clinicians and researchers wishing to further their understanding of the human brain white matter and the complex inter-relationships that exist among the white matter tracts." @source: CONCEPTS IN MAGNETIC RESONANCE PART A, Vol. 28A(2) 180-181, P.R. Szeszko, The Zucker Hillside Hospital, Dpt. of Psychiatry Research, NY, USA and P.B. Kingsley, Dpt. of Radiology/MRI, North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, NY, USA @qu: "This is one of the first books to provide highly detailed illustrations of human white matter created on the basis of high-resolution diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) and 3D tract reconstruction. The atlas takes the reader on a journey through the 3D anatomy of the major white matter fiber bundles of the brain. The authors give a concise and helpful introduction to the four main categories of white matter tracts. The central part of the atlas is comprised of detailed, good-quality, high resolution consecutive DTI color maps in each orthogonal plane, accompanied by color-shaded parcellation maps highlighting the major white matter tracts. Summing up: Scrolling through the atlas was truly pleasurable." @source: CONCEPTS IN MAGNETIC RESONANCE PART A, Vol. 28A(2) 181-182 (2006), Chan Ling Ling, M.D., H. Rumpel, Ph.D., Dpt. of Diagnostic Radiology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore