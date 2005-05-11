MRI Atlas of Human White Matter

@qu:" In this atlas, Mori and colleagues provide a much-needed reference for researchers and clinicians wishing to deepen their understanding of the human brain white matter. This book will be of interest to a wide variety of audiences including radiologists, neurologists, neurosurgeons and neuroscientists from a number of diverse disciplines. Researchers and clinicians may use the atlas both as a benchmark to which they can compare tractography results and as a reference map for determining normal fiber orientation. The book is organized into 4 chapters that provide detailed explanations and high-quality illustrations. In summary, this atlas should be considered an essential resource for clinicians and researchers wishing to further their understanding of the human brain white matter and the complex inter-relationships that exist among the white matter tracts." @source: CONCEPTS IN MAGNETIC RESONANCE PART A, Vol. 28A(2) 180-181, P.R. Szeszko, The Zucker Hillside Hospital, Dpt. of Psychiatry Research, NY, USA and P.B. Kingsley, Dpt. of Radiology/MRI, North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, NY, USA @qu: "This is one of the first books to provide highly detailed illustrations of human white matter created on the basis of high-resolution diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) and 3D tract reconstruction. The atlas takes the reader on a journey through the 3D anatomy of the major white matter fiber bundles of the brain. The authors give a concise and helpful introduction to the four main categories of white matter tracts. The central part of the atlas is comprised of detailed, good-quality, high resolution consecutive DTI color maps in each orthogonal plane, accompanied by color-shaded parcellation maps highlighting the major white matter tracts. Summing up: Scrolling through the atlas was truly pleasurable." @source: CONCEPTS IN MAGNETIC RESONANCE PART A, Vol. 28A(2) 181-182 (2006), Chan Ling Ling, M.D., H. Rumpel, Ph.D., Dpt. of Diagnostic Radiology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore