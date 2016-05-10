MR in the Emergency Room, An issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323444699, 9780323444705

MR in the Emergency Room, An issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 24-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jorge Soto
eBook ISBN: 9780323444705
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323444699
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th May 2016
Table of Contents

  1. Foreword
    2. Preface: Magnetic Resonance in the Emergency Room
    3. Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Acute Stroke
    4. Use of Magnetic Resonance in the Evaluation of Cranial Trauma
    5. Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Spinal Emergencies
    6. Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Acute Head and Neck Infections
    7. Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Nontraumatic Musculoskeletal Emergencies
    8. Emergency Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Musculoskeletal Trauma
    9. Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Abdominal and Pelvic Pain in the Pregnant Patient
    10. Magnetic Resonance of Pelvic and Gastrointestinal Emergencies
    11. Use of Magnetic Resonance in Pancreaticobiliary Emergencies
    12. Pediatric Emergency Magnetic Resonance Imaging: Current Indications, Techniques,
    and Clinical Applications
    13. Index

Description

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on MR in the Emergency Room. Articles will include: MR Imaging of Stroke; MR Imaging of Acute Head and Neck Infections; Use of MR in the Evaluation of Cranial Trauma; MR of Spinal Emergencies; Emergency MR Imaging of Musculoskeletal Trauma; Use of MR in Non-traumatic Musculoskeletal Emergencies; MR Imaging of Abdominal Pain in Pregnancy; MR of Pelvic and Gastrointestinal Emergencies; Use of MR in Pediatric Emergencies; Use of MR in Pancreatico-Biliary Emergencies; and more!

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323444705
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323444699

Jorge Soto Author

Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, Boston University School of Medicine, Vice Chairman, Department of Radiology, Boston Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts

