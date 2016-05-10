MR in the Emergency Room, An issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 24-2

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on MR in the Emergency Room. Articles will include: MR Imaging of Stroke; MR Imaging of Acute Head and Neck Infections; Use of MR in the Evaluation of Cranial Trauma; MR of Spinal Emergencies; Emergency MR Imaging of Musculoskeletal Trauma; Use of MR in Non-traumatic Musculoskeletal Emergencies; MR Imaging of Abdominal Pain in Pregnancy; MR of Pelvic and Gastrointestinal Emergencies; Use of MR in Pediatric Emergencies; Use of MR in Pancreatico-Biliary Emergencies; and more!