MR Imaging of the Shoulder, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 28-2
1st Edition
Editors: Naveen Subhas Soterios Gyftopoulos
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323790888
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2020
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on MR Imaging of the Shoulder, and is edited by Drs. Naveen Subhas and Soterios Gyftopoulos. Articles will include: Shoulder MRI & MRA Techniques (New Advances): How I do it; Rotator Cuff Disease (New Concepts and Challenges): How do I read it; The Postoperative Rotator Cuff: How I read it; Anterior Instability: What to look for; Posterior Instability: What to look for; SLAP/biceps/thrower’s shoulder: How I read it; Postoperative Labrum and Instability: What to look for; Capsular injury and inflammation: How I read it; AC Joint: What to look for; Nerve and muscle abnormalities: How I read it; Tumor/tumor like lesions: What to look for; Shoulder MRI and US: How do I choose; and more!
About the Editors
Naveen Subhas Editor
Soterios Gyftopoulos Editor
