MR Imaging of the Shoulder, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323790888

MR Imaging of the Shoulder, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 28-2

1st Edition

Editors: Naveen Subhas Soterios Gyftopoulos
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323790888
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on MR Imaging of the Shoulder, and is edited by Drs. Naveen Subhas and Soterios Gyftopoulos. Articles will include: Shoulder MRI & MRA Techniques (New Advances): How I do it; Rotator Cuff Disease (New Concepts and Challenges): How do I read it; The Postoperative Rotator Cuff: How I read it; Anterior Instability: What to look for; Posterior Instability: What to look for; SLAP/biceps/thrower’s shoulder: How I read it; Postoperative Labrum and Instability: What to look for; Capsular injury and inflammation: How I read it; AC Joint: What to look for; Nerve and muscle abnormalities: How I read it; Tumor/tumor like lesions: What to look for; Shoulder MRI and US: How do I choose; and more!

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th May 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323790888

About the Editors

Naveen Subhas Editor

Soterios Gyftopoulos Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.