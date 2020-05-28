MR Imaging of the Shoulder, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 28-2

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on MR Imaging of the Shoulder, and is edited by Drs. Naveen Subhas and Soterios Gyftopoulos. Articles will include: Shoulder MRI & MRA Techniques (New Advances): How I do it; Rotator Cuff Disease (New Concepts and Challenges): How do I read it; The Postoperative Rotator Cuff: How I read it; Anterior Instability: What to look for; Posterior Instability: What to look for; SLAP/biceps/thrower’s shoulder: How I read it; Postoperative Labrum and Instability: What to look for; Capsular injury and inflammation: How I read it; AC Joint: What to look for; Nerve and muscle abnormalities: How I read it; Tumor/tumor like lesions: What to look for; Shoulder MRI and US: How do I choose; and more!