MR Imaging of the Bowel, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 28-1

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on The Gut in MRI: From the Upper to the Lower Digestive Tract, and is edited by Dr. Andrea Laghi. Articles will include: Esophagus and stomach: Is there a role for MRI?; MR of the small bowel: How to do it; MR in Crohn’s Disease: Diagnosis, disease burden and classification; MR in Crohn’s Disease: Imaging biomarkers in assessing response to therapy; MR of malabsorption syndromes, vasculitis, and other uncommon diseases; MR of small bowel tumors; MR enema of the colon in the diagnosis of recto-sigmoid endometriosis; Rectal cancer: Staging; Rectal cancer: Assessing response to neoadjuvant therapy; MR of anal and peri-anal tumors; MR of perianal fistulas; and more!