MPEG-V
1st Edition
Bridging the Virtual and Real World
Description
This book is the first to cover the recently developed MPEG-V standard, explaining the fundamentals of each part of the technology and exploring potential applications. Written by experts in the field who were instrumental in the development of the standard, this book goes beyond the scope of the official standard documentation, describing how to use the technology in a practical context and how to combine it with other information such as audio, video, images, and text. Each chapter follows an easy-to-understand format, first examining how each part of the standard is composed, then covers intended uses and applications for each particular effect.
With this book, you will learn how to:
- Use the MPEG-V standard to develop applications
- Develop systems for various use cases using MPEG-V
- Synchronize the virtual world and real world
- Create and render sensory effects for media
- Understand and use MPEG-V for the research of new types of media related technology and services
Key Features
- The first book on the new MPEG-V standard, which enables interoperability between virtual worlds and the real world
- Provides the technical foundations for understanding and using MPEG-V for various virtual world, mirrored world, and mixed world use cases
- Accompanying website features schema files for the standard, with example XML files, source code from the reference software and example applications
Readership
R&D engineers, researchers and academics interested in exploring new opportunities for products and services using next generation media.
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgment
- Author Biographies
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction to MPEG-V Standards
- 1.1 Introduction to Virtual Worlds
- 1.2 Advances in Multiple Sensorial Media
- 1.3 History of MPEG-V
- 1.4 Organizations of MPEG-V
- 1.5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 2. Adding Sensorial Effects to Media Content
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Sensory Effect Description Language
- 2.3 Sensory Effect Vocabulary: Data Formats for Creating SEs
- 2.4 Creating SEs
- 2.5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 3. Standard Interfacing Format for Actuators and Sensors
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Interaction Information Description Language
- 3.3 DCV: Data Format for Creating Effects Using Actuators
- 3.4 SIV: Data Format for Sensing Information Using Sensors
- 3.5 Creating Commands and Accepting Sensor Inputs
- 3.6 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 4. Adapting Sensory Effects and Adapted Control of Devices
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Control Information Description Language
- 4.3 Device Capability Description Vocabulary
- 4.4 Sensor Capability Description Vocabulary
- 4.5 User’s Sensory Effect Preference Vocabulary
- 4.6 Sensor Adaptation Preference Vocabulary
- 4.7 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 5. Interoperable Virtual World
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Virtual-World Object Metadata
- 5.3 Avatar Metadata
- 5.4 Virtual Object Metadata
- 5.5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 6. Common Tools for MPEG-V and MPEG-V Reference SW with Conformance
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Common Types and Tools
- 6.3 Classification Schemes
- 6.4 Binary Representations
- 6.5 Reference Software
- 6.6 Conformance Test
- 6.7 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 7. Applications of MPEG-V Standard
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Information Adaptation from VW to RW
- 7.3 Information Adaptation From the RW into a VW
- 7.4 Information Exchange Between VWs
- References
- Terms, Definitions, and Abbreviated Terms
- Terms and Definitions
- Abbreviated Terms
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 20th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124202030
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124201408
About the Author
Kyoungro Yoon
Kyoungro Yoon is a professor in School of Computer Science and Engineering at Konkuk University, Seoul, Korea. He received Ph.D. degree in computer and information science in 1999 from Syracuse University, USA. From 1999 to 2003, he was a Chief Research Engineer and Group Leader in charge of development of various product related technologies and standards in the field of image and audio processing at the LG Electronics Institute of Technology. In 2003, he joined Konkuk University as an assistant professor and has been a professor since 2012. He actively participated in the development of standards such as MPEG-7, MPEG-21, MPEG-V, JPSearch, and TV-Anytime and served as a co-chair for Ad Hoc Groups on User Preferences, chair for Ad Hoc Group on MPEG Query Format, chair for Ad Hoc Group on MPEG-V, chair for Ad Hoc Group on JPSearch and chair for the Metadata Subgroup of ISO/IEC JTC1 SC29 WG1 (a.k.a. JPEG). He also served as an editor of various international standards such as ISO/IEC 15938-12, ISO/IEC 23005-2/5/6, and ISO/IEC 24800-2/5. He has co-authored over 40 conference and journal publications in the field of multimedia information systems. He is also a inventor/co-inventor of more than 30 US Patents and 70 Korean Patents.
Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, Konkuk University, Seoul, Korea
Sang-Kyun Kim
Sang-Kyun Kim received the BS, MS, and PhD degrees in computer science from University of Iowa in 1991, 1994, and 1997, respectively. In 1997, he joined the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology as a researcher. He was a senior researcher as well as a project leader on the Image and Video Content Search Team of the Computing Technology Lab until 2007. He joined Myongji University in 2007 as an assistant professor and is an associate professor in the Department of Computer Engineering since 2011. His research interests include digital content (image, video, and music) analysis and management, image search and indexing, color adaptation, mulsemedia adaptation, sensors & actuators, VR, and media-centric-IoT. He actively participated in the multimedia standardization activities such as MPEG-7, MPEG-21, MPEG-A, MPEG-V, as a co-chair and a project editor. He serves currently as a project editor of MPEG-V International Standards, i.e. ISO/IEC 23005-2/3/4/5, and 23005-7. He has co-authored over 40 conference and journal publications in the field of digital content management and mulsemedia simulation & adaptation. He is also an inventor/co-inventor of more than 25 US Patents and 90 Korean Patents.
Associate Professor of Computer Engineering, Myongji University, Korea.
Jae Joon Han
Jae Joon Han He is currently a principal researcher at Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) in Samsung Electronics, Korea since 2007. He received the B.S. degree in electronic engineering from Yonsei University, Korea, in 1997, the M.S. degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, in 2001, and the Ph.D. degree in electrical and computer engineering from Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, in August 2006. Since receiving the Ph.D. degree, he was at Purdue as a Postdoctoral Fellow in 2007. His research interests include statistical machine learning & data mining, computer vision, and real-time recognition technologies. He participated in the development of standard such as ISO/IEC 23005 (MPEG-V) and ISO/IEC 23007 (MPEG-U), and served as the editor of ISO/IEC 23005-1/4/6. He has co-authored over 20 conference and journal publications. He is also an inventor/co-inventor of 3 US Patents and 70 filed international patent applications.
Principal Researcher, Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), Samsung Electronics, Korea.
Seungju Han
Seungju Han is a senior researcher in Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) at Samsung Electronics, Korea. He received Ph.D. degree in electrical and computer engineering in 2007, from the University of Florida, USA. Since 2007, he has joined Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology as a research engineer. He participated in the development of standard such as ISO/IEC 23005 (MPEG-V) and ISO/IEC 23007 (MPEG-U), and served as the editor of ISO/IEC 23005-2/5. He has authored and co-authored over 25 research papers in the field of pattern recognition and human-computer interaction.
Senior Researcher, Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), Samsung Electronics, Korea.
Marius Preda
Marius Preda is Associate Professor at Institut MINES-Telecom and Chairman of the 3D Graphics group of ISO’s MPEG (Moving Picture Expert Group). He contributes to various ISO standards with technologies in the fields of 3D graphics, virtual worlds and augmented reality and has received several ISO Certifications of Appreciation. He leads a research team with a focus on Augmented Reality, Cloud Computing, Games and Interactive Media and regularly presents results in journals and at speaking engagements worldwide. He serves on the program committee international conferences and reviews top level research journals.
After being part of various research groups and networks, in 2010 he founded a research team within Institut MINES-Telecom, called GRIN - GRaphics and INteractive media. The team is conducting research at the international level cooperating academic partners worldwide and industrial ICT leaders. Selected results are showcased on www.MyMultimediaWorld.com.
Academically, Marius received a Degree in Engineering from Politehnica Bucharest, a PhD in Mathematics and Informatics from University Paris V and an eMBA from Telecom Business School, Paris.
Associate Professor, Institut MINES-Telecom, Paris, France.
Reviews
"...highly recommended for anyone who needs to know about implementation details of the MPEG-V standard for the development of applications or systems, the research on new technology and services related to sensorial media, or the synchronization of virtual and real worlds." --Computing Reviews