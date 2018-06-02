Moving Particle Semi-implicit Method - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128127797, 9780128128374

Moving Particle Semi-implicit Method

1st Edition

A Meshfree Particle Method for Fluid Dynamics

Authors: Seiichi Koshizuka Kazuya Shibata Masahiro Kondo Takuya Matsunaga
eBook ISBN: 9780128128374
Paperback ISBN: 9780128127797
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd June 2018
Page Count: 306
Description

Moving Particle Semi-implicit Method: A Meshfree Particle Method for Fluid Dynamics begins by familiarizing the reader with basic theory that supports their journey through sections on advanced MPH methods. The unique insights that this method provides include fluid-structure interaction, non-Newtonian flow, and cavitation, making it relevant to a wide range of applications in the mechanical, structural, and nuclear industries, and in bioengineering. Co-authored by the originator of the MPS method, this book is the most authoritative guide available. It will be of great value to students, academics and researchers in industry.

Key Features

  • Presents the differences between MPH and SPH, helping readers choose between methods for different purposes
  • Provides pieces of computer code that readers can use in their own simulations
  • Includes the full, extended algorithms
  • Explores the use of MPS in a range of industries and applications, including practical advice

Readership

Researchers, engineers and post-graduates with interest in computational fluid dynamics and meshfree particle methods

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Moving Particle Semi-implicit Method
3. Extended Algorithms
4. Boundary Conditions
5. Surface Tension Models

About the Author

Seiichi Koshizuka

Professor at the Department of Systems Innovation, and Director of the Koshizuka Lab, at the University of Tokyo, Japan. He was credited with developing the particle semi-implicit method (MPS) in 1996. He has since co-authored 5 books on this topic, and many journal articles on topics across particle simulation, and physics based computer graphics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

Kazuya Shibata

Graduation from the Department of Systems Innovation of the University of Tokyo in 2002, Ph.D. from the University of Tokyo in 2007, Researcher of the National Maritime Research Institute in 2007, Research Associate of the University of Tokyo in 2009, Lecturer in 2013, and Associate Professor in 2017.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Department of Systems Innovation, University of Tokyo, Japan

Masahiro Kondo

Graduation from the Department of Systems Innovation of the University of Tokyo in 2005, Ph.D. from the University of Tokyo in 2009, Researcher of the Central Research Institute of Electric Power Industry in 2010, Research Associate of the University of Tokyo in 2014, and Lecturer in 2016.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Department of Systems Innovation, University of Tokyo, Japan

Takuya Matsunaga

Graduation from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science of the Yokohama National University in 2012, Ph.D. from the University of Tokyo in 2016, and Research Associate of the University of Tokyo in 2016.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Associate, Department of Systems Innovation, University of Tokyo, Japan

