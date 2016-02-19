Motorcyle Tuning: Chassis - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750618403, 9780080512136

Motorcyle Tuning: Chassis

3rd Edition

Authors: John Robinson
eBook ISBN: 9780080512136
Paperback ISBN: 9780750618403
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 14th March 1994
Page Count: 259
Description

This third edition, in the same tradition as the second, is a vital servicing tool containing information covering virtually every motorcycle over 50cc sold in the UK since 1980. The author is technical editor of Performance Bikes' and author of the well knownMotorcycle Tuning' books.

The book provides access to the most frequently used data for dealers, mechanics and enthusiasts who have to deal with a wide variety of machines and wish to compare the features of different models. A seperate section lists conversion tables, standard torque settings for threaded fasteners, tyre size codes, tyre speed and load schedules and addersses of importers. Machines are listed alphabetically by manufacturer and then in order of capacity or model number.

Readership

Motorcycle tuners

Table of Contents

Tyre sizes; Torque wrench settings; Conversion tables; A-Z of manufacturers: Aprillia, Benelli, BMW, Cagiva, Cossack, CZ, Dnepr, Ducati, Enfield, Gilera, Guzzi, Harley Davidson, Hesketh, Honda, Jawa, Kawasaki, Lambretta, Laverda, Morini, MZ, Norton, Neval, Serveta, Suzuki, Triumph, Ural, Vespa, Yamaha.

