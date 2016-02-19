Motor Disturbances II
1st Edition
A Selection of Papers Delivered at The 2nd Congress of the International Medical Society of Motor Disturbances Held at Rome (No. 2)
Description
Motor Disturbances II contains a selection of papers presented at the 2nd Congress of the International Medical Society of Motor Disturbances held in Rome, Italy, on June 2-4, 1988. Contributors focus on topics related to motor disturbances ranging from bradykinesia and akinesia to cranial movement disorders, weakness and the involvement of upper motor neurons in motor disturbances, and techniques such as neuroimaging and cortical stimulation. Organized into six sections comprised of 37 chapters, this compilation begins with an overview of the physiological aspects of electrical and magnetic stimulation of the human brain. It then discusses the PET scanning in Parkinson's disease (PD), levodopa and lisuride intravenous infusions in fluctuating Parkinsonian patients, and temporal discrimination and bradykinesia in PD patients. It explains the pathophysiological aspects of cranial movement disorders, the pathophysiology of weakness and the upper motoneuron syndrome, body sway in patients with hemiparesis, and spinal reflexes and central programming in spastic paresis during stance and gait. The book concludes with an analysis of motor disturbances in musicians. This book will appeal to neurologists, neuroscientists, psychiatrists, medical practitioners, clinical researchers, and anyone interested in motor disturbances.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I
1 The physiology of electrical and magnetic stimulation of the human brain through the intact scalp
2 Cortical stimulation in patients with motor disturbances
3 Magnetic stimulation of the human brain: influence of size and shape of the stimulating coil
4 Cortical influence on synaptic transmission within the spinal cord as demonstrated by central delay changes in man
5 Comparative analysis of single-fibre jitter during transcranial, transvertebral and peripheral nerve stimulation with magnetic and electrical pulses
6 Mapping of hand motor representation areas with magnetic stimulation in patients with congenital mirror movements
7 Central motor conduction studies in hereditary degenerative disorders
Part II
8 PET scanning and Parkinson's disease
9 Involvement of the frontal cortex in a conflicting response selection task: evidence obtained by cortical DC potential shifts and regional cerebral blood flow
10 The integrity of the dopaminergic system in patients with multiple system atrophy and pure autonomie failure studied with PET
11 Regional cerebral metabolic rate of glucose measured by 18F-DG PET in Huntington's disease, benign hereditary chorea and Wilson's disease
12 Cerebral blood flow in patients with motor disturbances
Part III
13 Akinesia
14 Levodopa and lisuride intravenous infusions in fluctuating Parkinsonian patients: clinical differences
15 The initiation of gait in Parkinson's disease
16 Temporal discrimination and bradykinesia in Parkinson's disease
17 Slowing of different types of voluntary movement in extrapyramidal disease: Fitts' law and idiographic writing
18 Static fusimotor activity in Parkinsonian rigidity: Reconsideration of an old concept
Part IV
19 Pathophysiological aspects of cranial movement disorders
20 Clinical aspects and treatment of cranial movement disorders
21 Magnetic stimulation of the corticonuclear system and of proximal cranial nerves in humans
22 Orofacial movement impairments in cerebellar dysarthria: A kinematic analysis with electromagnetic articulography
23 Rhythmic palatal myoclonus: aetiology and differential diagnosis
24 The pathophysiology of spasmodic dysphonia and its modification by botulinum toxin
25 Electromyography of neck muscles and treatment in spasmodic torticollis
26 Long-term effects of L-dopa on hereditary progressive dystonia with marked diurnal fluctuation
Part V
27 Weakness and the upper motoneurone syndrome: a critical pathophysiological appraisal
28 Upper motoneurone syndrome: clinical aspects and treatment
29 Effects of TRH-T on upper motoneurone syndrome in man
30 Continuous infusion of intrathecal baclofen
31 Short-latency inhibitory reflexes in shoulder and trunk muscles in spastic hemiplegia following stroke
32 Abnormal behaviour of single motor units in central weakness
33 Function of spinal reflexes and central programming in spastic
paresis during stance and gait
34 Body sway assessment in patients with hemiparesis
35 Somatosensory evoked potentials and magnetic brain stimulation in motoneurone disease
36 Autoantibodies directed against GABA-ergic synapses in a second case of stiff-man syndrome and epilepsy
Part VI
37 Motor disturbances in musicians
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th January 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984308