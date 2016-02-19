Motor Disturbances II contains a selection of papers presented at the 2nd Congress of the International Medical Society of Motor Disturbances held in Rome, Italy, on June 2-4, 1988. Contributors focus on topics related to motor disturbances ranging from bradykinesia and akinesia to cranial movement disorders, weakness and the involvement of upper motor neurons in motor disturbances, and techniques such as neuroimaging and cortical stimulation. Organized into six sections comprised of 37 chapters, this compilation begins with an overview of the physiological aspects of electrical and magnetic stimulation of the human brain. It then discusses the PET scanning in Parkinson's disease (PD), levodopa and lisuride intravenous infusions in fluctuating Parkinsonian patients, and temporal discrimination and bradykinesia in PD patients. It explains the pathophysiological aspects of cranial movement disorders, the pathophysiology of weakness and the upper motoneuron syndrome, body sway in patients with hemiparesis, and spinal reflexes and central programming in spastic paresis during stance and gait. The book concludes with an analysis of motor disturbances in musicians. This book will appeal to neurologists, neuroscientists, psychiatrists, medical practitioners, clinical researchers, and anyone interested in motor disturbances.

Part I

1 The physiology of electrical and magnetic stimulation of the human brain through the intact scalp

2 Cortical stimulation in patients with motor disturbances

3 Magnetic stimulation of the human brain: influence of size and shape of the stimulating coil

4 Cortical influence on synaptic transmission within the spinal cord as demonstrated by central delay changes in man

5 Comparative analysis of single-fibre jitter during transcranial, transvertebral and peripheral nerve stimulation with magnetic and electrical pulses

6 Mapping of hand motor representation areas with magnetic stimulation in patients with congenital mirror movements

7 Central motor conduction studies in hereditary degenerative disorders

Part II

8 PET scanning and Parkinson's disease

9 Involvement of the frontal cortex in a conflicting response selection task: evidence obtained by cortical DC potential shifts and regional cerebral blood flow

10 The integrity of the dopaminergic system in patients with multiple system atrophy and pure autonomie failure studied with PET

11 Regional cerebral metabolic rate of glucose measured by 18F-DG PET in Huntington's disease, benign hereditary chorea and Wilson's disease

12 Cerebral blood flow in patients with motor disturbances

Part III

13 Akinesia

14 Levodopa and lisuride intravenous infusions in fluctuating Parkinsonian patients: clinical differences

15 The initiation of gait in Parkinson's disease

16 Temporal discrimination and bradykinesia in Parkinson's disease

17 Slowing of different types of voluntary movement in extrapyramidal disease: Fitts' law and idiographic writing

18 Static fusimotor activity in Parkinsonian rigidity: Reconsideration of an old concept

Part IV

19 Pathophysiological aspects of cranial movement disorders

20 Clinical aspects and treatment of cranial movement disorders

21 Magnetic stimulation of the corticonuclear system and of proximal cranial nerves in humans

22 Orofacial movement impairments in cerebellar dysarthria: A kinematic analysis with electromagnetic articulography

23 Rhythmic palatal myoclonus: aetiology and differential diagnosis

24 The pathophysiology of spasmodic dysphonia and its modification by botulinum toxin

25 Electromyography of neck muscles and treatment in spasmodic torticollis

26 Long-term effects of L-dopa on hereditary progressive dystonia with marked diurnal fluctuation

Part V

27 Weakness and the upper motoneurone syndrome: a critical pathophysiological appraisal

28 Upper motoneurone syndrome: clinical aspects and treatment

29 Effects of TRH-T on upper motoneurone syndrome in man

30 Continuous infusion of intrathecal baclofen

31 Short-latency inhibitory reflexes in shoulder and trunk muscles in spastic hemiplegia following stroke

32 Abnormal behaviour of single motor units in central weakness

33 Function of spinal reflexes and central programming in spastic

paresis during stance and gait

34 Body sway assessment in patients with hemiparesis

35 Somatosensory evoked potentials and magnetic brain stimulation in motoneurone disease

36 Autoantibodies directed against GABA-ergic synapses in a second case of stiff-man syndrome and epilepsy

Part VI

37 Motor disturbances in musicians

