Motion Control Report - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856170482, 9781483284958

Motion Control Report

1st Edition

Authors: Architecture Technology Corpor
eBook ISBN: 9781483284958
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 17th October 1990
Description

Please note this is a short discount publication.

In today's manufacturing environment, Motion Control plays a major role in virtually every project.

The Motion Control Report provides a comprehensive overview of the technology of Motion Control:

  • Design Considerations

  • Technologies

  • Methods to Control Motion

  • Examples of Motion Control in Systems

  • A Detailed Vendors List

Table of Contents

Motion control primer. Basics. Serve controllers. Steppers and servos. Designing for motion control. STD bus. Steppers and servomotors offer designers many options. Motion control for high production. AC drive capabilities. Motion control methods. Power matching. Incremental and continuous motion control. Multi-axis contouring. Flexible automation systems. Software. Motion control in systems. Open loop drive. Digital servo amplifiers. Precise motor control. Motion control systems vendors. Appendix A - motion control technology in Europe.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483284958

