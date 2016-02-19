Motion Control Report
1st Edition
Description
In today's manufacturing environment, Motion Control plays a major role in virtually every project.
The Motion Control Report provides a comprehensive overview of the technology of Motion Control:
Design Considerations
Technologies
Methods to Control Motion
Examples of Motion Control in Systems
A Detailed Vendors List
Table of Contents
Motion control primer. Basics. Serve controllers. Steppers and servos. Designing for motion control. STD bus. Steppers and servomotors offer designers many options. Motion control for high production. AC drive capabilities. Motion control methods. Power matching. Incremental and continuous motion control. Multi-axis contouring. Flexible automation systems. Software. Motion control in systems. Open loop drive. Digital servo amplifiers. Precise motor control. Motion control systems vendors. Appendix A - motion control technology in Europe.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1990
- Published:
- 17th October 1990
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483284958