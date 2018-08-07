Mosby's Veterinary PDQ
3rd Edition
Veterinary Facts at Hand
Description
Enter every examining room with confidence! Mosby’s Veterinary PDQ, 3rd Edition is the pocket-sized reference that provides you with quick access to hundreds of veterinary medicine facts, formulas, lab values, and procedures. Ideal for the clinical setting, coverage includes key topics such as pharmacology, math, animal care, common diseases, diagnostic procedures, imaging techniques, parasite identification, urinalysis, blood tests, and other lab work. This full-color new edition is divided into 10 easy-to-use sections, to help you quickly find what you need to deliver safe and efficient veterinary care.
Key Features
- Valuable formulas, conversions, and lab values make it easy to look up the data needed to deliver safe and effective veterinary care.
- Full-color photos and line drawings illustrate procedures and tests, dental and surgical instruments, parasites, and urine and blood analysis.
- Quick-access format is organized into 10 tabbed, color-coded sections, and makes it easy to find facts quickly.
- Easily fits in the busy vet tech’s pocket, for ease of access and formatted to find facts quickly.
- Easy-to-read charts and tables provide quick access to key information that you’ll commonly use but rarely memorize.
- Spiral binding allows you to lay the book flat or keep it open to a page for quick reference.
Table of Contents
SECTION I: PHARMACOLOGY/MATH
Pharmacy/Pharmacology
• Commonly Used Rx Abbreviations
• Common Medications
o Antimicrobials
o Antiparasitics
o Heartworm Preventives
o Heartworm Adulticide Treatment
o Preanesthetics/Sedatives/Anesthetics
o Inhalant Anesthetics
o Analgesics and Antiinflammatories
o Parenteral Fluids
o Blood Products
o Cardiovascular Drugs
o Respiratory Drugs
o Gastrointestinal Drugs
o Endocrine Drugs
o Antidotes/Reversing Agents
Medical Math
• Conversion Factors
• Dosage Calculations
• Fluid Therapy Calculations
• Intravenous Fluid Rate Calculations
• Nutritional Calculations
SECTION II: ANIMAL CARE
• Anatomical Planes of Reference
• Physical Examination Procedures
• Assessment of Level of Consciousness
• Pupillary Light Reflex
• Description of Heart Murmurs
• Estimating Degree of Dehydration
• Body Condition Scoring System
• Mucous Membrane Color
• SOAP Progress Notes
• Common Vaccinations for Dogs and Cats
• Nutrient Guidelines for Wellness
• Common Diseases of Dogs and Cats
• Nail Trimming
• Expressing Anal Sacs
• Ear Cleaning
• Age Equivalences
SECTION III: PROCEDURES
Diagnostic and Treatment Techniques
• Administration of Otic and Ophthalmic Medication
• Injection Techniques
• Venipuncture
• Bandaging
o Cast Application
o Robert Jones Bandage
o Abdominal/Chest Bandage
o Pressure Bandage
• Lavage Solutions
• Feeding Tubes
• Emergency Supplies
• Diagnostic Peritoneal Lavage
• Thoracocentesis
• Thoracic Drain
• Diagnostic Peritoneal Lavage
• Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
• CPR
• Intravenous Catheterization
o Catheter Selection
• Cephalic Catheter Placement
• Jugular Catheter Placement
• Fluid Therapy
• Tonometry
• Schirmer Tear Test
• Fluorescein Dye Test
Diagnostic Imaging
• Technique Chart
• Troubleshooting Technical Errors
• Landmarks
• Contrast Media
SECTION IV: DENTISTRY
• Dental Formulas for Cats and Dogs
• Normal Dentition
• Dental Terminology
• Charting
• Dental Instruments
• Dental Imaging
SECTION V: SRX/ANESTHESIA NURSING
• Anesthesia Machines
• Breathing Circuits
• Rebreathing Bag Sizes
• Performing Anesthetic Machine Check
• Oxygen Flow Rate Values
• Endotracheal Tubes
o Recommended Endotracheal Tube Sizes
o Patient Monitoring Dogs and Cats UPDATED!
o Capnography
o Pulse Oximetry
• ASA Physical Status Classifications
• Assessing Anesthetic Depth
• Surgical Instruments
• Suture Material
• Surgical Pack Storage
• Patient Preparation
• Pain Evaluation
• Postoperative Pain Evaluation
SECTION VI: URINALYSIS
• Catheter Sizes
• Routine Urinalysis Procedure
• Gross Examination of Urine
• Urine Sediment Examination
o pH Chart for Urine Crystals
o Cells
o Casts
o Crystals
SECTION VII: HEMATOLOGY/SEROLOGY
Hematology and Hemostasis
• Anticoagulants
• Plasma Color and Turbidity
• RBC Indices
• Semiquantitative Evaluation
• RBC Morphology
• Reticulocyte Count
• WBC Morphology
• Corrected WBC Count
• Platelet Estimate
• Buccal Mucosal Bleeding Time
• CLINICAL CHEMISTRY AND IMMUNOLOGY
• Blood Chemistry Tests
• Immunology Tests
SECTION VIII: PARASITOLOGY
• Fecal Flotation Procedure
• Centrifugal Flotation Procedure
• Fecal Sedimentation Procedure
• Modified Knott's Technique
o Comparison of Dirofilaria and Acanthocheilonema (Dipetalonema)
• Common Internal Parasites
• Common External Parasites
SECTION IX: MICRO/CYTOLOGY
• Commonly Used Culture Media
• Sample Collection Guidelines
• Sequence of Testing
• Quadrant Streak Procedure
• Common Bacterial Pathogens
• Bacterial Colony Characteristics
• Characteristics of Yeasts
• Common Fungal Organisms
• Skin Scrape Procedure
• Fine Needle Biopsy Techniques
o Aspiration Procedure
o Nonaspirate Procedure
• Compression Smear Preparation
• Tracheal Wash
• Appearance of Effusions
• Characteristics of Fluid Samples
• Nuclear Criteria of Malignancy
• Characteristics of Tumor Types
• Common Cell Types in Cytology Samples
• Ear Swabs
• Cell Types Found in Lymph Node Aspirates
• Vaginal Cytology
SECTION X: NORMAL VALUES
• Normal Blood Gas Values
• Normal Daily Urine Production for Dogs and Cats
• Normal Heart Rate and Blood Pressure in Dogs and Cats
• Normal Physiologic Data in Adult Dogs and Cats
• Hematology Reference Range Values
• Normal Chemistry
• Normal Urinalysis Values
• Hemostasis Reference Range Values
• Summary of the Lengths of the Estrous Cycle and Gestation Periods in Dogs and Cats
Sources
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 7th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323510233
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323510271
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323510240
About the Author
Margi Sirois
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Veterinary Technician Program, Ashworth College, Norcross Georgia