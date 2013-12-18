Mosby's Veterinary PDQ
2nd Edition
No veterinary technician should be without this pocket-sized reference! Ideal for the clinical setting, Mosby’s Veterinary PDQ, 2nd Edition provides quick access to hundreds of veterinary medicine facts, formulas, lab values, and procedures. Coverage includes key topics such as pharmacology, math, animal care, common diseases, diagnostic procedures, imaging techniques, parasite identification, urinalysis, blood tests, and other lab work. This full-color, practical guide makes it easy to find the information that is most useful in practice!
- Easy-to-read charts and tables provide quick access to key information that is commonly used but rarely memorized.
- Valuable formulas, conversions, and lab values make it easy to look up the data needed to deliver safe and effective veterinary care.
- Quick-access format is organized into 10 tabbed, color-coded sections, and makes it easy to find facts quickly.
- Full-color photos and line drawings illustrate procedures and tests, dental and surgical instruments, parasites, and urine and blood analysis.
- Compact size easily fits in the busy vet tech’s pocket.
- Spiral binding allows you to lay the book flat or keep it open to a page that is commonly referred to.
- Durable pages can endure the wear and tear of the clinical setting, and may be easily wiped clean.
SECTION I: PHARMACOLOGY/MATH
Pharmacy/Pharmacology
• Commonly Used Rx Abbreviations
• Common Medications
o Antimicrobials
o Antiparasitics
o Heartworm Preventives
o Preanesthetics/Sedatives/Anesthetics
o Inhalant Anesthetics
o Analgesics and Antiinflammatories
o Parenteral Fluids
o Blood Products
o Cardiovascular Drugs
o Respiratory Drugs
o Gastrointestinal Drugs
o Endocrine Drugs
o Antidotes/Reversing Agents
Medical Math
• Conversion Factors
• Dosage Calculations
• Fluid Therapy Calculations
• Nutritional Calculations
SECTION II: ANIMAL CARE
• Anatomical Planes of Reference
• Physical Exam Procedures
• Description of Heart Murmurs
• Mucous Membrane Color
• Nutrient Guidelines for Wellness
• Estimating Degree of Dehydration
• Age Equivalences
• Common Vaccinations for Dogs and Cats
• Common Diseases of Dogs and Cats
• Nail Trimming
• Expressing Anal Sacs
• Ear Cleaning
SECTION III: PROCEDURES
Diagnostic and Treatment Techniques
• Administration of Ophthalmic Medication
• Administration of Otic Medications
• Bandaging
o Cast Application
o Robert Jones Bandage
o Abdominal/Chest Bandage
o Pressure Bandage
• Feeding Tubes
• Emergency Supplies
• Thoracocentesis
• Thoracic Drain
• Diagnostic Peritoneal Lavage
• Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
• Intravenous Catheterization
o Catheter Selection
o Cephalic Catheter Placement
o Jugular Catheter Placement
• Schirmer Tear Test
• Fluorescein Dye Test
• Tonometry
Diagnostic Imaging
• Technique Chart
• Troubleshooting Technical Errors
• Landmarks
• Contrast Media
SECTION IV: DENTISTRY
• Dental Formulas for Cats and Dogs
• Normal Dentition
• Dental Terminology
• Charting
• Dental Instruments
SECTION V: SRX/ANESTHESIA NURSING
• Anesthesia Machines
• Rebreathing Bag Sizes
• Performing Anesthesia Machine Check
• Oxygen Flow Rates
• Endotracheal Tubes
• Patient Monitoring
• Blood Pressure Monitoring
• Electrocardiography
o Electrode Placement for Standard Limb Leads
o Normal Canine P-ORS-T Complex
o Common Abnormalities Seen on ECG
• Assessing Anesthetic Depth
• Surgical Instruments
• Suture Material
• Surgical Pack Storage
• Patient Preparation
• Pain Evaluation
SECTION VI: URINALYSIS
• Catheter Sizes
• Urinalysis Procedure
• Gross Examination of Urine
• Urine Sediment Examination
o pH Chart
• Cells and casts
o Crystals
SECTION VII: HEMATOLOGY/SEROLOGY
Hematology and Hemostasis
• Anticoagulants
• Manual Cell Counts with the Unopette System
• Plasma Color and Turbidity
• RBC Indices
• Semiquantitative Evaluation
• RBC Characteristics
• WBC Morphology
• Common WBC Abnormalities
• RBC Morphology
• Reticulocyte Count
• Corrected WBC Count
• Platelet Estimate
• Fibrinogen Test
• Buccal Mucosal Bleeding Time
• Activated Clotting Time
Clinical Chemistry and Immunology
• Blood Chemistry Tests
• Immunology Tests
SECTION VIII: PARASITOLOGY
• Fecal Flotation Procedure
• Centrifugal Flotation Procedure
• Fecal Sedimentation Procedure
• Modified Knott's Technique
o Comparison of Dirofilaria and Dipetalonema
• Common Internal Parasites
• Common External Parasites
SECTION IX: MICRO/CYTOLOGY
• Commonly Used Culture Media
• Sample Collection Guidelines
• Sequence of Testing
• Quadrant Streak Procedure
• Common Bacterial Pathogens
• Bacterial Colony Characteristics
• Characteristics of Yeasts
• Common Fungal Organisms
• Skin Scrape Procedure
• Fine Needle Biopsy Techniques
o Fine Needle Biopsy Aspiration Procedure
o Fine Needle Biopsy Nonaspirate Procedure
• Compression Smear Preparation
• Tracheal Wash
• Appearance of Effusions
• Characteristics of Fluid Samples
• Nuclear Criteria of Malignancy
• Characteristics of Tumor Types
• Common Cell Types in Cytology Samples
o Ear Swabs
• Cell Types Found in Lymph Node Aspirates
• Vaginal Cytology
SECTION X: NORMAL VALUES
• Normal Blood Gas Values
• Normal Daily Urine Output for Dogs and Cats
• Normal Heart Rate and Blood Pressure in Dogs and Cats
• Hematology Reference Range Values
• Normal Chemistry
• Normal Urinalysis Values
• Hemostasis Reference Range Values
• Normal Physiologic Data in Adult Dogs and Cats
• Summary of the Lengths of the Estrous Cycle and Gestation Periods in Dogs and Cats
