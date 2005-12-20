Mosby's Review Questions for the NBCE Examination: Parts I and II

Section I: General Anatomy



1. Topographical Anatomy

2. Osteology of the Appendicular Skeleton

3. Arthrology and Syndesmology of the Appendicular Skeleton

4. Myology of the Appendicular Skeleton

5. Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems

6. Digestive System

7. Respiratory System

8. Urogenital System

9. Endocrine System



Section II: Spinal Anatomy



10. Osetology of the Axial Skeleton

11. Myology of the Axial Skeleton

12. Arthrology and Syndesmology of the Axial Skeleton

13. Anatomy of the Central Nervous System and Related Structures

14. Anatomy of the Peripheral and Autonomic Nervous Systems

15. Organs of Special Senses



Section III: Physiology

16. Neurophysiology

17. Muscle Physiology

18. Cardiovascular Physiology

19. Respiratory Physiology

20. Body Fluids and Renal Physiology

21. Gastrointestinal Physiology

22. Reproductive Physiology

23. Endocrine Physiology

24. Exercise and Stress Physiology



Section IV: Chemistry



25. Carbohydrates

26. Lipids

27. Proteins, Amino Acids and Peptides

28. Enzymes

29. Hormones

30. Nucleotides and Nucleic Acids

31. Vitamins and Minerals

32. Biochemical Energetics



Section V: Pathology



33. Fundamentals of Pathology

34. Genetic and Congenital Disorders

35. Disorders of the Immune System

36. Environmental and Nutritional Diseases

37. Disorders of the Musculoskeletal System

38. Disorders of the Nervous System

39. Diseases of the Organ Systems



Section VI: Microbiology and Public Health



40. Principles of Microbiology

41. Communicable and Infectious Diseases

42. Epidemiology and Disease Management

43. Environmental Health

44. Immunology



Section VII: General Diagnosis



45. Case History

46. Inspection

47. Vital Signs

48. Head and Neck Examination

49. Thorax Examination

50. Abdominal Examination

51. Rectal and Urogenital Examination

52. Clinical Diagnosis

53. Laboratory Interpretation



Section VIII: Neuromuscoskeletal Diagnosis



54. Case History

55. Posture and Gait Assessment

56. Orthopedic Examination

57. Neuorlogic Examination

58. Clinical Diagnosis



Section IX: Diagnostic Imaging



59. X-Ray Technology

60. Radiographic Positioning and Normal Anatomy

61. X-Ray Diagnosis

62. Methods of Interpretation

63. Specialized Imaging Procedures



Section X: Principles of Chiropractic



64. Evolution of Chiropractic Principles

65. Concepts of Subluxation and Spinal Lesions

66. Basic Science Concepts in Chiropractic

67. Applied Chiropractic Principles



Section XI: Chiropractic Practice



68. Spinal Analysis and Evaluation

69. Chiropractic Adjustive Technique

70. Case Management and Patient Education



Section XII: Associated Clinical Sciences



71. Gynecology and Obstetrics

72. Geriatrics

73. Psychology

74. Dermatology

75. Sexually Transmitted Diseases

76. Toxicology

77. Pediatrics

78. Emergency Procedures

79. Jurisprudence, Ethics, and Basic Economics