Mosby's Review Questions for the NBCE Examination: Parts I and II
1st Edition
Description
This valuable review tool features 1,000 multiple-choice questions with explanatory answers, organized by topic, according to Parts I and II of the NBCE boards. No other product on the market is as comprehensive and useful. It provides a Q&A review with rationale and quick reference tools to help users prepare for the boards. Updated references in each section direct students to supplemental reading for further information. Tables, boxes, and other quick-reference tools summarize content at a glance. The CD-ROM contains all the questions from the book plus approximately 500 additional questions, answers, and rationales, as well as automatically scored quizzes.
Key Features
- Approximately 1,000 multiple-choice questions with explanatory answers are organized and formatted according to the national boards.
- Updated references in each section refer readers to supplemental resources, making it easier to investigate specific topics.
- CD-ROM with automatically scored quizzes enables students to practice and see their scores at the end of each test.
- Illustrations visually reinforce difficult topics and aid understanding.
- Tables, boxes, and other quick reference tools summarize the content at a glance.
- Approximately 500 additional questions are provided on CD-ROM with answers, and rationales.
Table of Contents
Section I: General Anatomy
1. Topographical Anatomy
2. Osteology of the Appendicular Skeleton
3. Arthrology and Syndesmology of the Appendicular Skeleton
4. Myology of the Appendicular Skeleton
5. Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems
6. Digestive System
7. Respiratory System
8. Urogenital System
9. Endocrine System
Section II: Spinal Anatomy
10. Osetology of the Axial Skeleton
11. Myology of the Axial Skeleton
12. Arthrology and Syndesmology of the Axial Skeleton
13. Anatomy of the Central Nervous System and Related Structures
14. Anatomy of the Peripheral and Autonomic Nervous Systems
15. Organs of Special Senses
Section III: Physiology
16. Neurophysiology
17. Muscle Physiology
18. Cardiovascular Physiology
19. Respiratory Physiology
20. Body Fluids and Renal Physiology
21. Gastrointestinal Physiology
22. Reproductive Physiology
23. Endocrine Physiology
24. Exercise and Stress Physiology
Section IV: Chemistry
25. Carbohydrates
26. Lipids
27. Proteins, Amino Acids and Peptides
28. Enzymes
29. Hormones
30. Nucleotides and Nucleic Acids
31. Vitamins and Minerals
32. Biochemical Energetics
Section V: Pathology
33. Fundamentals of Pathology
34. Genetic and Congenital Disorders
35. Disorders of the Immune System
36. Environmental and Nutritional Diseases
37. Disorders of the Musculoskeletal System
38. Disorders of the Nervous System
39. Diseases of the Organ Systems
Section VI: Microbiology and Public Health
40. Principles of Microbiology
41. Communicable and Infectious Diseases
42. Epidemiology and Disease Management
43. Environmental Health
44. Immunology
Section VII: General Diagnosis
45. Case History
46. Inspection
47. Vital Signs
48. Head and Neck Examination
49. Thorax Examination
50. Abdominal Examination
51. Rectal and Urogenital Examination
52. Clinical Diagnosis
53. Laboratory Interpretation
Section VIII: Neuromuscoskeletal Diagnosis
54. Case History
55. Posture and Gait Assessment
56. Orthopedic Examination
57. Neuorlogic Examination
58. Clinical Diagnosis
Section IX: Diagnostic Imaging
59. X-Ray Technology
60. Radiographic Positioning and Normal Anatomy
61. X-Ray Diagnosis
62. Methods of Interpretation
63. Specialized Imaging Procedures
Section X: Principles of Chiropractic
64. Evolution of Chiropractic Principles
65. Concepts of Subluxation and Spinal Lesions
66. Basic Science Concepts in Chiropractic
67. Applied Chiropractic Principles
Section XI: Chiropractic Practice
68. Spinal Analysis and Evaluation
69. Chiropractic Adjustive Technique
70. Case Management and Patient Education
Section XII: Associated Clinical Sciences
71. Gynecology and Obstetrics
72. Geriatrics
73. Psychology
74. Dermatology
75. Sexually Transmitted Diseases
76. Toxicology
77. Pediatrics
78. Emergency Procedures
79. Jurisprudence, Ethics, and Basic Economics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 20th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323075459
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323167772
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323031738