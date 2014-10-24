Prepare for the NBDE Part II and ABO certification exams the smart way with Mosbys Orthodontic Review! This comprehensive resource offers a concise review of orthodontic concepts, diagnosis, treatment planning, and clinical treatment  all in a question-and-answer format that is ideal for certification and re-certification exam prep, as well as for clinical practice. Plus, clinical case reports allow you to apply your knowledge to real patient scenarios. This is the only review book designed specifically for orthodontics, making it a must-have for students, residents, general dentists, and orthodontists!

"This book can be highly recommended; it is good value for money and gives a comprehensive overview of the subject. The publication is suitable for general dentist with an interest in orthodontics, postgraduate students of the subject as well as specialists." Reviewed by: European Journal of Orthodontics, March 2015

" ... this volume for orthodontics is timely." Reviewed by Dr. Niall McGuinness on behalf of Orthodontics, March 2015