Mosby's Orthodontic Review - 2nd Edition

Mosby's Orthodontic Review

2nd Edition

Authors: Jeryl English Sercan Akyalcin Timo Peltomaki Kate Litschel
eBook ISBN: 9780323186988
eBook ISBN: 9780323186971
Paperback ISBN: 9780323186964
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 24th October 2014
Page Count: 368
Description

Prepare for the NBDE Part II and ABO certification exams the smart way with Mosbys Orthodontic Review! This comprehensive resource offers a concise review of orthodontic concepts, diagnosis, treatment planning, and clinical treatment  all in a question-and-answer format that is ideal for certification and re-certification exam prep, as well as for clinical practice. Plus, clinical case reports allow you to apply your knowledge to real patient scenarios. This is the only review book designed specifically for orthodontics, making it a must-have for students, residents, general dentists, and orthodontists!

"This book can be highly recommended; it is good value for money and gives a comprehensive overview of the subject. The publication is suitable for general dentist with an interest in orthodontics, postgraduate students of the subject as well as specialists." Reviewed by: European Journal of Orthodontics, March 2015

 "..suitable for general dentist with an interest in orthodontics, postgraduate students of the subject as well as specialists." Reviewed by Stephanie Oiknine on behalf of European Journal of Orthodontics, February 2015

 " ... this volume for orthodontics is timely." Reviewed by Dr. Niall McGuinness on behalf of Orthodontics, March 2015

Key Features

  • A practical review makes this book an excellent study tool for the NBDE Part II and the ABO certification exam, helps dentists in general practice and in consultations with orthodontists, and assists experienced orthodontists who wish to review for their recertification and keep up to date with advances in the field.
  • Over 1,000 detailed illustrations — most of them in full color — provide a visual guide to conditions, techniques, diagnoses, and key concepts, and include case study photos showing the progress of treatment from the patient’s initial exam to completion. 
  • Easy-to-read, question-answer format presents a question such as ‘What are the perceived disadvantages of early treatment?’ which is followed by a detailed answer describing key information.
  • A case-based approach includes many patient scenarios and clinical case reports, reflecting content on the NBDE and ABO certification exams.

Table of Contents

  1. Craniofacial Growth and Development
    2. Development of the Occlusion
    3. Appropriate Timing for Correction of Malocclusions  NEW!
    4. Orthodontic Records and Case Evaluation
    5. Three-Dimensional Imaging in Orthodontics
    6, Diagnosis of Orthodontic Problems
    7. Orthodontic Appliances
    8. Biomechanics in Orthodontics
    9. Treatment Planning
    10. Treatment Tactics for Problems Related to Dentofacial Discrepancies in Three Planes of Space
    11. Phase I: Early Treatment
    12. The Invisalign System
    13. Treatment of Class II Malocclusions
    14. Class III Correctors
    15. Minor Tooth Movement
    16. Phase II: Nonsurgical Adolescent and Adult Cases
    17. Adult Interdisciplinary Orthodontic Treatment
    18. Skeletal Anchorage in Orthodontics 
    19. Vertical Dimensions and Anterior Open Bite  NEW!
    20. Oral Hygene: Possible Problems and Complications
    21. Orthodontics and Craniofacial Deformities
    22. Temporomandibular Disorders
    23. Retention and Relapse in Orthodontics
    24. Soft-Tissue Diode Laser Surgery in Orthodontics
    25. Secrets in Computer-Aided Surgical Simulation for Craniomaxillofacial Surgery
    26. Three-Dimensional Update on Clinical Orthodontic Issues  NEW!

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323186988
eBook ISBN:
9780323186971
Paperback ISBN:
9780323186964

About the Author

Jeryl English

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Chairman and Program Director, Department of Orthodontics, The University of Texas Dental Branch at Houston, Houston, TX; President Elect(2009)American Board of Orthodontics

Sercan Akyalcin

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Program Director, TUFTS University School of Dental Medicine, Diplomate, American Board of Orthodontics

Timo Peltomaki

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Clinic for Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, Center for Dental and Oral Medicine, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland

Kate Litschel

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Associate, Clinic for Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, Center for Dental and Oral Medicine, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland

