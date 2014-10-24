Mosby's Orthodontic Review
2nd Edition
Description
Prepare for the NBDE Part II and ABO certification exams the smart way with Mosbys Orthodontic Review! This comprehensive resource offers a concise review of orthodontic concepts, diagnosis, treatment planning, and clinical treatment all in a question-and-answer format that is ideal for certification and re-certification exam prep, as well as for clinical practice. Plus, clinical case reports allow you to apply your knowledge to real patient scenarios. This is the only review book designed specifically for orthodontics, making it a must-have for students, residents, general dentists, and orthodontists!
"This book can be highly recommended; it is good value for money and gives a comprehensive overview of the subject. The publication is suitable for general dentist with an interest in orthodontics, postgraduate students of the subject as well as specialists." Reviewed by: European Journal of Orthodontics, March 2015
"..suitable for general dentist with an interest in orthodontics, postgraduate students of the subject as well as specialists." Reviewed by Stephanie Oiknine on behalf of European Journal of Orthodontics, February 2015
" ... this volume for orthodontics is timely." Reviewed by Dr. Niall McGuinness on behalf of Orthodontics, March 2015
Key Features
- A practical review makes this book an excellent study tool for the NBDE Part II and the ABO certification exam, helps dentists in general practice and in consultations with orthodontists, and assists experienced orthodontists who wish to review for their recertification and keep up to date with advances in the field.
- Over 1,000 detailed illustrations — most of them in full color — provide a visual guide to conditions, techniques, diagnoses, and key concepts, and include case study photos showing the progress of treatment from the patient’s initial exam to completion.
- Easy-to-read, question-answer format presents a question such as ‘What are the perceived disadvantages of early treatment?’ which is followed by a detailed answer describing key information.
- A case-based approach includes many patient scenarios and clinical case reports, reflecting content on the NBDE and ABO certification exams.
Table of Contents
- Craniofacial Growth and Development
2. Development of the Occlusion
3. Appropriate Timing for Correction of Malocclusions NEW!
4. Orthodontic Records and Case Evaluation
5. Three-Dimensional Imaging in Orthodontics
6, Diagnosis of Orthodontic Problems
7. Orthodontic Appliances
8. Biomechanics in Orthodontics
9. Treatment Planning
10. Treatment Tactics for Problems Related to Dentofacial Discrepancies in Three Planes of Space
11. Phase I: Early Treatment
12. The Invisalign System
13. Treatment of Class II Malocclusions
14. Class III Correctors
15. Minor Tooth Movement
16. Phase II: Nonsurgical Adolescent and Adult Cases
17. Adult Interdisciplinary Orthodontic Treatment
18. Skeletal Anchorage in Orthodontics
19. Vertical Dimensions and Anterior Open Bite NEW!
20. Oral Hygene: Possible Problems and Complications
21. Orthodontics and Craniofacial Deformities
22. Temporomandibular Disorders
23. Retention and Relapse in Orthodontics
24. Soft-Tissue Diode Laser Surgery in Orthodontics
25. Secrets in Computer-Aided Surgical Simulation for Craniomaxillofacial Surgery
26. Three-Dimensional Update on Clinical Orthodontic Issues NEW!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 24th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323186988
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323186971
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323186964
About the Author
Jeryl English
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chairman and Program Director, Department of Orthodontics, The University of Texas Dental Branch at Houston, Houston, TX; President Elect(2009)American Board of Orthodontics
Sercan Akyalcin
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Program Director, TUFTS University School of Dental Medicine, Diplomate, American Board of Orthodontics
Timo Peltomaki
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Clinic for Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, Center for Dental and Oral Medicine, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
Kate Litschel
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Clinic for Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, Center for Dental and Oral Medicine, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland