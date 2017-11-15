Mosby's Exam Review for Computed Tomography - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323416337, 9780323544931

Mosby's Exam Review for Computed Tomography

3rd Edition

Authors: Daniel DeMaio
Paperback ISBN: 9780323416337
eBook ISBN: 9780323544931
eBook ISBN: 9780323544924
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 15th November 2017
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Make sure you’re prepared for the ARRT CT exam for computed tomography exam. The thoroughly updated Mosby’s Exam Review for Computed Tomography, 3rd Edition serves as both a study guide and an in-depth review. Written in outline format this easy-to-follow text covers the four content areas on the exam: patient care, safety, imaging procedures, and CT image production. Three 160-question mock exams are included in the book along with an online test bank of 700 questions that can be randomly sampled to create unlimited variations. You will never take the same test twice! For additional remediation, all questions have rationales that can be viewed in quiz mode.

Key Features

  • A thorough, outline-format review covers the four content areas on the computed tomography advanced certification exam: patient care, safety, imaging procedures, and CT image production.
  • Mock exams in the book and on the Evolve website prepare students for the ARRT exam, with three 160-question mock exams in the book and 700 questions on Evolve that may be randomly accessed for an unlimited number of exam variations.
  • Online study aids allow students to bookmark questions for later study, see rationales for correct and incorrect answers, get test tips for different questions, and record and date-stamp your test scores
  • Review questions with answers help students prepare for the ARRT exam and identify areas that need additional study.
  • Rationales for correct and incorrect answers provide students with the information they need to make the most out of the Q&A sections.

Table of Contents

Part I

1. Introduction
2. Review of Patient Care in CT
• Patient Preparation
• Assessment and Monitoring
• IV Procedures
• Contrast Agents
• Radiation Safety/Dosimetry
3. Review of Patient Safety in Computed Tomography
• Scanning Protocols/Procedures
• Special Procedures

4. Review of Imaging Procedures
• Sectional Anatomy
• Contrast Administration
• Scanning Protocols/Procedures
• Special Procedures
5. Review of Image Production in Computed Tomography
• CT System Principles
• Image Processing/Display
• Image Quality
• Artifacts

Part II
 Simulated Exam One
 Simulated Exam Two
 Simulated Exam Three
Part III
 Answer Key for Exam One
 Answer Key for Exam Two
 Answer Key for Exam Three

Glossary
Appendix-Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323416337
eBook ISBN:
9780323544931
eBook ISBN:
9780323544924

About the Author

Daniel DeMaio

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Radiologic Technology Program, University of Hartford, West Hartford, CT

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.