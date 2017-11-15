Mosby's Exam Review for Computed Tomography
3rd Edition
Make sure you’re prepared for the ARRT CT exam for computed tomography exam. The thoroughly updated Mosby’s Exam Review for Computed Tomography, 3rd Edition serves as both a study guide and an in-depth review. Written in outline format this easy-to-follow text covers the four content areas on the exam: patient care, safety, imaging procedures, and CT image production. Three 160-question mock exams are included in the book along with an online test bank of 700 questions that can be randomly sampled to create unlimited variations. You will never take the same test twice! For additional remediation, all questions have rationales that can be viewed in quiz mode.
- A thorough, outline-format review covers the four content areas on the computed tomography advanced certification exam: patient care, safety, imaging procedures, and CT image production.
- Mock exams in the book and on the Evolve website prepare students for the ARRT exam, with three 160-question mock exams in the book and 700 questions on Evolve that may be randomly accessed for an unlimited number of exam variations.
- Online study aids allow students to bookmark questions for later study, see rationales for correct and incorrect answers, get test tips for different questions, and record and date-stamp your test scores
- Review questions with answers help students prepare for the ARRT exam and identify areas that need additional study.
- Rationales for correct and incorrect answers provide students with the information they need to make the most out of the Q&A sections.
Table of Contents
Part I
1. Introduction
2. Review of Patient Care in CT
• Patient Preparation
• Assessment and Monitoring
• IV Procedures
• Contrast Agents
• Radiation Safety/Dosimetry
3. Review of Patient Safety in Computed Tomography
• Scanning Protocols/Procedures
• Special Procedures
4. Review of Imaging Procedures
• Sectional Anatomy
• Contrast Administration
• Scanning Protocols/Procedures
• Special Procedures
5. Review of Image Production in Computed Tomography
• CT System Principles
• Image Processing/Display
• Image Quality
• Artifacts
Part II
Simulated Exam One
Simulated Exam Two
Simulated Exam Three
Part III
Answer Key for Exam One
Answer Key for Exam Two
Answer Key for Exam Three
Glossary
Appendix-Bibliography
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 15th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323416337
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323544931
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323544924
About the Author
Daniel DeMaio
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Radiologic Technology Program, University of Hartford, West Hartford, CT