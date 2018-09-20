Mosby's Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions - Revised 3rd ANZ Edition
3rd Edition
Description
Mosby’s Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions has been acclaimed by students and educators for its clarity, comprehensiveness and currency. Now in its third revised edition, a thorough revision of this definitive reference for the Australian and New Zealand region enhances the classic Mosby Dictionary features and offers all of the following:
Table of Contents
Pronunciation Key
Colour Atlas of Human Anatomy A-1
Skeletal system
Muscular system
Circulatory system
Lymphatic system
Nervous system
Respiratory system
Digestive system
Reproductive system
Urinary system
Special senses
Dictionary entries A-Z
Appendices
1. Units of measurement
2. Symbols and abbreviations
3. Medical terminology
4. Normal reference values
5. Nutrition
6. Medication: clinical calculations, interactions, issues of safety, and usage rates
7. Infection control
8. Health of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Māori people
9. Tabular atlas of human anatomy and physiology
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 20th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586917
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587556
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586924
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780729542807
About the Author
Peter Harris
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Medical Education, University of New South Wales, New South Wales
Sue Nagy
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Health, University of Technology, Sydney New South Wales
Nicholas Vardaxis
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive General Manager, Courses and Quality, Open Universities Australia