Mosby's Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions - Revised 3rd ANZ Edition - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780729542807, 9780729586917

Mosby's Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions - Revised 3rd ANZ Edition

3rd Edition

Authors: Peter Harris Sue Nagy Nicholas Vardaxis
eBook ISBN: 9780729586917
eBook ISBN: 9780729587556
eBook ISBN: 9780729586924
Hardcover ISBN: 9780729542807
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th September 2018
Mosby’s Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions has been acclaimed by students and educators for its clarity, comprehensiveness and currency. Now in its third revised edition, a thorough revision of this definitive reference for the Australian and New Zealand region enhances the classic Mosby Dictionary features and offers all of the following:

Table of Contents

Pronunciation Key
Colour Atlas of Human Anatomy A-1
Skeletal system
Muscular system
Circulatory system
Lymphatic system
Nervous system
Respiratory system
Digestive system
Reproductive system
Urinary system
Special senses 
Dictionary entries A-Z
Appendices
1. Units of measurement
2. Symbols and abbreviations
3. Medical terminology
4. Normal reference values
5. Nutrition
6. Medication: clinical calculations, interactions, issues of safety, and usage rates
7. Infection control
8. Health of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Māori people
9. Tabular atlas of human anatomy and physiology

Peter Harris

Senior Lecturer in Medical Education, University of New South Wales, New South Wales

Sue Nagy

Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Health, University of Technology, Sydney New South Wales

Nicholas Vardaxis

Executive General Manager, Courses and Quality, Open Universities Australia

