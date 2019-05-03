Mosby's Dental Dictionary
4th Edition
An essential dental resource that goes beyond education! Mosby's Dental Dictionary, 4th Edition is the must-have, pocket-sized reference covering all areas of dentistry that’s designed for both students and practitioners. This new edition defines over 10,000 terms on dynamic areas of dentistry, including materials, imaging, surgery, orthodontics, pain control, and more. Throughout the text, over 300 illustrations address new innovations, research, technology, and products in the field, and extensive appendices provide quick access to the information you will use every day. Plus, a free companion website contains more than 5,000 audio pronunciations, 500 additional images, videos, and animations to help illustrate key concepts.
- Portable size offers convenience as a chair-side or computer-side reference.
- Companion website includes over 5,000 audio pronunciations, an expanded image collection, and videos and animations.
- Bolded pronunciations indicate terms that may be heard on the companion website.
- Practical appendices (in print and online) provide a reference to abbreviations, clinical oral structures, anesthesia color codes, implants, and more.
- Colored thumb tabs make it easy to locate definitions quickly.
Pronunciation Guide
Alphabetic Listing of Terms
Appendices
Illustration Credits
- 896
- English
- © Mosby 2020
- 3rd May 2019
- Mosby
- 9780323551083
- 9780323551076
- 9780323551069
- 9780323546355