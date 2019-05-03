An essential dental resource that goes beyond education! Mosby's Dental Dictionary, 4th Edition is the must-have, pocket-sized reference covering all areas of dentistry that’s designed for both students and practitioners. This new edition defines over 10,000 terms on dynamic areas of dentistry, including materials, imaging, surgery, orthodontics, pain control, and more. Throughout the text, over 300 illustrations address new innovations, research, technology, and products in the field, and extensive appendices provide quick access to the information you will use every day. Plus, a free companion website contains more than 5,000 audio pronunciations, 500 additional images, videos, and animations to help illustrate key concepts.