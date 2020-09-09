Mosby's Dental Dictionary, 4th edition-South Asia Edition - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9788131262191

Mosby's Dental Dictionary, 4th edition-South Asia Edition

4th Edition

Editor: Om Prakash Kharbanda
Paperback ISBN: 9788131262191
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 9th September 2020
Page Count: 934
Description

Designed for use by the entire dental team, Mosby’s® Dental

Dictionary, 4th edition, South Asia edition defines more than 10,000

terms covering all areas of dentistry. Definitions include specialties

such as dental public health, endodontics, oral and maxillofacial

pathology/radiology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics

and dentofacial orthopedics, pediatric dentistry, periodontics,

and prosthodontics, as well as commonly used medical and

pharmacology terms for effective patient care incorporating the

latest in research and technology. This reference takes the clinical

knowledge that Elsevier is known for and puts it into one easyto-

use volume with tabs and links most terms with a cascade of

interconnecting terms.

Key Features

  • NEW! Dynamic Dentistry Coverage, including materials, lasers, pain control, practice management, nutrition, special needs, prevention, professional education, and more!
  •  NEW! 300 Full Color Figures, including the latest equipment, basic sciences, and clinical pathology, as well as the latest techniques to bring key concepts to your clinical practice or dental instructing.
  •  NEW! Who’s-Who of Dentistry Editorial Board, which also features expert Editor-in-Chief Margaret J. Fehrenbach – Dental Hygienist, Oral Biologist,

Table of Contents

Pronunciation Guide, xi

Alphabetic Listing of Terms, 1

Appendix A: Patient Physical Status Classification, 882

Appendix B: High Blood Pressure Categories, 883

Appendix C: Prevention of Infective Endocarditis, 884

Appendix D: Evaluation of Potentially Malignant Disorders in the Oral Cavity, 886

Appendix E: Dental Radiographic Examinations: Recommendations for Patient Selection and Limiting Radiation Exposure, 887

Appendix F: Infection Prevention Practices in Dental Settings: Basic Expectations for Safe Care, 891

Appendix G: Classification of Periodontal and Peri-implant Diseases and Conditions, 895

Appendix H: Color Coding of Local Anesthetic Cartridges, 897

Appendix I: Color Atlas*, 898

Illustration Credits, 9

About the Editor

Om Prakash Kharbanda

