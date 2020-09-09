Designed for use by the entire dental team, Mosby’s® Dental

Dictionary, 4th edition, South Asia edition defines more than 10,000

terms covering all areas of dentistry. Definitions include specialties

such as dental public health, endodontics, oral and maxillofacial

pathology/radiology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics

and dentofacial orthopedics, pediatric dentistry, periodontics,

and prosthodontics, as well as commonly used medical and

pharmacology terms for effective patient care incorporating the

latest in research and technology. This reference takes the clinical

knowledge that Elsevier is known for and puts it into one easyto-

use volume with tabs and links most terms with a cascade of

interconnecting terms.