Mosby's Dental Dictionary, 4th edition-South Asia Edition
4th Edition
Description
Designed for use by the entire dental team, Mosby’s® Dental
Dictionary, 4th edition, South Asia edition defines more than 10,000
terms covering all areas of dentistry. Definitions include specialties
such as dental public health, endodontics, oral and maxillofacial
pathology/radiology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics
and dentofacial orthopedics, pediatric dentistry, periodontics,
and prosthodontics, as well as commonly used medical and
pharmacology terms for effective patient care incorporating the
latest in research and technology. This reference takes the clinical
knowledge that Elsevier is known for and puts it into one easyto-
use volume with tabs and links most terms with a cascade of
interconnecting terms.
Key Features
- NEW! Dynamic Dentistry Coverage, including materials, lasers, pain control, practice management, nutrition, special needs, prevention, professional education, and more!
- NEW! 300 Full Color Figures, including the latest equipment, basic sciences, and clinical pathology, as well as the latest techniques to bring key concepts to your clinical practice or dental instructing.
- NEW! Who’s-Who of Dentistry Editorial Board, which also features expert Editor-in-Chief Margaret J. Fehrenbach – Dental Hygienist, Oral Biologist,
Table of Contents
Pronunciation Guide, xi
Alphabetic Listing of Terms, 1
Appendix A: Patient Physical Status Classification, 882
Appendix B: High Blood Pressure Categories, 883
Appendix C: Prevention of Infective Endocarditis, 884
Appendix D: Evaluation of Potentially Malignant Disorders in the Oral Cavity, 886
Appendix E: Dental Radiographic Examinations: Recommendations for Patient Selection and Limiting Radiation Exposure, 887
Appendix F: Infection Prevention Practices in Dental Settings: Basic Expectations for Safe Care, 891
Appendix G: Classification of Periodontal and Peri-implant Diseases and Conditions, 895
Appendix H: Color Coding of Local Anesthetic Cartridges, 897
Appendix I: Color Atlas*, 898
Illustration Credits, 9
Details
- No. of pages:
- 934
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2020
- Published:
- 9th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131262191
About the Editor
Om Prakash Kharbanda
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Division of Orthodontics
