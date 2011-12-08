Mosby's Comprehensive Review of Nursing for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 20e

Introduction for Students Preparing for the NCLEX-RN® Examination

Unit 1: Foundations of Nursing Practice

1. Factors Influencing Client Needs and Nursing Care

2. Basics of Nursing Practice

3. Integral Aspects of Nursing Care

4. Foundations of Nursing Practice Review Questions with Answers and Rationales

Unit 2: Medical-Surgical Nursing

5. Growth and Development of the Adult

6. Nursing Care of Clients with Circulatory System (Cardiovascular, Blood, and Lymphatic Systems) Disorders

7. Nursing Care of Clients with Respiratory System Disorders

8. Nursing Care of Clients with Gastrointestinal System Disorders

9. Nursing Care of Clients with Endocrine System Disorders

10. Nursing Care of Clients with Integumentary System Disorders

11. Nursing Care of Clients with Neuromusculoskeletal System Disorders

12. Nursing Care of Clients with Urinary/Reproductive System Disorders

13. Nursing Care of Clients with Infectious Diseases

14. Medical-Surgical Nursing Review Questions with Answers and Rationales

Unit 3: Mental Health/Psychiatric Nursing

15. Foundations of Mental Health/Psychiatric Nursing

16. The Practice of Mental Health/Psychiatric Nursing

17. Nursing Care of Clients with Disorders Usually First Evident in Infancy, Childhood, or Adolescence

18. Nursing Care of Clients with Disorders Related to Alterations in Cognition and Perception

19. Nursing Care of Clients with Disorders Related to Anxiety and Alterations in Mood

20. Nursing Care of Clients with Disorders Related to Alterations in Behavior

21. Nursing Care of Clients with Sexual and Gender Identity Disorders

22. Mental Health/Psychiatric Nursing Review Questions with Answers and Rationales

Unit 4: Childbearing and Women's Health Nursing

23. Nursing Care to Promote Childbearing and Women's Health

24. Nursing Care Related to Major Disorders Affecting Women's Health

25. Nursing Care of Women During Uncomplicated Pregnancy, Labor, Childbirth, and the Postpartum Period

26. Nursing Care of Women at Risk During Pregnancy, Labor, Childbirth, and the Postpartum Period

27. Nursing Care of the Newborn

28. Childbearing and Women's Health Nursing Review Questions with Answers and Rationales

Unit 5: Child Health Nursing

29. Foundations of Child Health Nursing

30. Nursing Care of Infants

31. Nursing Care of Toddlers

32. Nursing Care of Preschoolers

33. Nursing Care of School-Age Children

34. Nursing Care of Adolescents

35. Child Health Nursing Review Questions with Answers and Rationales

Unit 6: NCLEX Preparation Toolkit

Study Worksheet for the Comprehensive Examination

Comprehensive Test