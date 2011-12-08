Mosby's Comprehensive Review of Nursing for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 20e
1st Edition
A classic resource that has helped nurses pass the NCLEX exam for over 60 years, Mosby's Comprehensive Review of Nursing for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 20th Edition is fully updated to reflect the newest NCLEX-RN test plan. Content review is presented in a concise and full-color outline format organized by the core areas of medical-surgical, pediatric, maternity/women's health, and mental health nursing, with a practice test following each unit. More than 4,200 practice questions and rationales -- including more than 600 questions in the newest alternate item formats -- are written by a team of trusted NCLEX experts led by author Patricia M. Nugent. A companion CD enhances your NCLEX review by allowing you to customize quizzes and exams and download audio review summaries of key content.
- Over 4,200 practice questions in the book and on the companion CD provide ample practice opportunities in both print and electronic testing formats.
- Review questions are grouped by categories of concern to focus your study on any areas of weakness.
- Detailed rationales for correct and incorrect answers are provided with every question.
- Text references are provided with the answer rationales for further study of difficult topics.
- Two comprehensive exams are coded by clinical area, client need, nursing process, and cognitive level, to help you evaluate your strengths and weaknesses.
- An overview of the latest NCLEX-RN test plan describes the recent changes and additions to content.
- Companion CD allows you to create customized quizzes and exams based on clinical area, NCLEX client needs category, nursing process, and cognitive level.
Introduction for Students Preparing for the NCLEX-RN® Examination
Unit 1: Foundations of Nursing Practice
1. Factors Influencing Client Needs and Nursing Care
2. Basics of Nursing Practice
3. Integral Aspects of Nursing Care
4. Foundations of Nursing Practice Review Questions with Answers and Rationales
Unit 2: Medical-Surgical Nursing
5. Growth and Development of the Adult
6. Nursing Care of Clients with Circulatory System (Cardiovascular, Blood, and Lymphatic Systems) Disorders
7. Nursing Care of Clients with Respiratory System Disorders
8. Nursing Care of Clients with Gastrointestinal System Disorders
9. Nursing Care of Clients with Endocrine System Disorders
10. Nursing Care of Clients with Integumentary System Disorders
11. Nursing Care of Clients with Neuromusculoskeletal System Disorders
12. Nursing Care of Clients with Urinary/Reproductive System Disorders
13. Nursing Care of Clients with Infectious Diseases
14. Medical-Surgical Nursing Review Questions with Answers and Rationales
Unit 3: Mental Health/Psychiatric Nursing
15. Foundations of Mental Health/Psychiatric Nursing
16. The Practice of Mental Health/Psychiatric Nursing
17. Nursing Care of Clients with Disorders Usually First Evident in Infancy, Childhood, or Adolescence
18. Nursing Care of Clients with Disorders Related to Alterations in Cognition and Perception
19. Nursing Care of Clients with Disorders Related to Anxiety and Alterations in Mood
20. Nursing Care of Clients with Disorders Related to Alterations in Behavior
21. Nursing Care of Clients with Sexual and Gender Identity Disorders
22. Mental Health/Psychiatric Nursing Review Questions with Answers and Rationales
Unit 4: Childbearing and Women's Health Nursing
23. Nursing Care to Promote Childbearing and Women's Health
24. Nursing Care Related to Major Disorders Affecting Women's Health
25. Nursing Care of Women During Uncomplicated Pregnancy, Labor, Childbirth, and the Postpartum Period
26. Nursing Care of Women at Risk During Pregnancy, Labor, Childbirth, and the Postpartum Period
27. Nursing Care of the Newborn
28. Childbearing and Women's Health Nursing Review Questions with Answers and Rationales
Unit 5: Child Health Nursing
29. Foundations of Child Health Nursing
30. Nursing Care of Infants
31. Nursing Care of Toddlers
32. Nursing Care of Preschoolers
33. Nursing Care of School-Age Children
34. Nursing Care of Adolescents
35. Child Health Nursing Review Questions with Answers and Rationales
Unit 6: NCLEX Preparation Toolkit
Study Worksheet for the Comprehensive Examination
Comprehensive Test
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2011
- Published:
- 8th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131231173
Patricia Nugent
Professor Emerita, Nassau Community College, Garden City, NY; President, Nugent Books, Huntington, NY
Judith Green
Professor Emerita, Nassau Community College, Garden City, NY, Field Supervisor, A & B Health Service, Hicksville, NY
Mary Ann Hellmer Saul
Nassau Community College
Phyllis Pelikan
Professor Emerita, Nassau Community College, Garden City, NY; President, PKP Books, Inc., Wantaugh, NY