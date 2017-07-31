Mosby's 2018 Nursing Drug Reference: First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
Choose the drug handbook trusted for nearly 30 years! From the leading name in nursing, Mosby’s 2018 Nursing Drug Reference is a full-color portable nursing drug handbook that makes it easy to find the most vital information on the drugs that nurses administer most frequently. More than 5,000 drugs are profiled — including 20-30 new entries for drugs recently approved by the FDA. No other drug guide places a higher emphasis on patient safety, with Black Box Warnings for dangerous adverse reactions, Safety Alerts for situations requiring special attention, and a focus on both common and life-threatening side effects. Backed with practical online resources, Mosby’s Nursing Drug Reference proves there is a difference in drug guides. It’s Mosby’s bestselling drug reference for nurses!
Key Features
- Black Box Warnings provide alerts to FDA warnings of dangerous or life-threatening drug reactions.
- Safety Alert icon highlights the most critical drug interactions and side effects.
- Common and life-threatening side effects are organized by body system, showing signs to watch for during assessments.
- Coverage of IV drug administration highlights dosage and IV administration instructions, including safety considerations and Y-site, syringe, and additive compatibilities.
- Alphabetical organization by generic name provides quick and easy access to specific drugs, and a full-color design highlights important information.
- Nursing Process steps are used as the framework for organizing all nursing care information. Overview of drug categories explains the safe administration of common classes of drugs, as well as their common side effects and interactions.
- Cross-references indicate drug information that may be found in the appendices.
- Complete pharmacokinetic information includes the mechanism and absorption of the drug as well as its action, duration, and excretion.
Table of Contents
Individual drug monographs
Appendixes
A. Selected new drugs
Antihemophilic factor recombinant, single chain
Aspirin/omeprazole
Atezolizumab
Bezlotoxumab
Brivaracetam
Cabozantinib
Daclizumab
Emtricitabine/rilpivirine/tenofovir
Emtricitabine/tenofovir
Insulin degludec/liraglutide
Insulin glargine/lixisenatide
Ixekizumab
Lixisenatide
Nebivolol/valsartan
Nivolumab
Obiltoxaximab
Olaratumab
Oxycodone/naltrexone
Pimavanserin
Reslizumab
Sofosbuvir/velpatasvir
Venetoclax
B. Ophthalmic, nasal, topical, and otic products
C. Vaccines and toxoids
D. Recent fda drug approvals
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 31st July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131249925
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131249918
About the Author
Linda Skidmore-Roth
Linda Skidmore-Roth, RN, MSN, NP
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Littleton, CO; Former Nursing Faculty, New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, NM; El Paso Community College, El Paso, TX