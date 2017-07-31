Mosby's 2018 Nursing Drug Reference: First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131249918, 9788131249925

Mosby's 2018 Nursing Drug Reference: First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Linda Skidmore-Roth
eBook ISBN: 9788131249925
Paperback ISBN: 9788131249918
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 31st July 2017
Page Count: 1378
Description

Choose the drug handbook trusted for nearly 30 years! From the leading name in nursing, Mosby’s 2018 Nursing Drug Reference is a full-color portable nursing drug handbook that makes it easy to find the most vital information on the drugs that nurses administer most frequently. More than 5,000 drugs are profiled — including 20-30 new entries for drugs recently approved by the FDA. No other drug guide places a higher emphasis on patient safety, with Black Box Warnings for dangerous adverse reactions, Safety Alerts for situations requiring special attention, and a focus on both common and life-threatening side effects. Backed with practical online resources, Mosby’s Nursing Drug Reference proves there is a difference in drug guides. It’s Mosby’s bestselling drug reference for nurses!

Key Features

  • Black Box Warnings provide alerts to FDA warnings of dangerous or life-threatening drug reactions.

  • Safety Alert icon highlights the most critical drug interactions and side effects.

  • Common and life-threatening side effects are organized by body system, showing signs to watch for during assessments.

  • Coverage of IV drug administration highlights dosage and IV administration instructions, including safety considerations and Y-site, syringe, and additive compatibilities.

  • Alphabetical organization by generic name provides quick and easy access to specific drugs, and a full-color design highlights important information.

  • Nursing Process steps are used as the framework for organizing all nursing care information. Overview of drug categories explains the safe administration of common classes of drugs, as well as their common side effects and interactions.

  • Cross-references indicate drug information that may be found in the appendices.

  • Complete pharmacokinetic information includes the mechanism and absorption of the drug as well as its action, duration, and excretion.

Table of Contents

Individual drug monographs

Appendixes

A. Selected new drugs

Antihemophilic factor recombinant, single chain

Aspirin/omeprazole

Atezolizumab

Bezlotoxumab

Brivaracetam

Cabozantinib

Daclizumab

Emtricitabine/rilpivirine/tenofovir

Emtricitabine/tenofovir

Insulin degludec/liraglutide

Insulin glargine/lixisenatide

Ixekizumab

Lixisenatide

Nebivolol/valsartan

Nivolumab

Obiltoxaximab

Olaratumab

Oxycodone/naltrexone

Pimavanserin

Reslizumab

Sofosbuvir/velpatasvir

Venetoclax

B. Ophthalmic, nasal, topical, and otic products

C. Vaccines and toxoids

D. Recent fda drug approvals

Index

Details

No. of pages:
1378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131249925
Paperback ISBN:
9788131249918

About the Author

Linda Skidmore-Roth

Linda Skidmore-Roth, RN, MSN, NP

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, Littleton, CO; Former Nursing Faculty, New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, NM; El Paso Community College, El Paso, TX

