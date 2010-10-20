Mosby’s Radiation Therapy Study Guide and Exam Review (Print w/Access Code)
1st Edition
Description
Reinforce your understanding of radiation therapy and prepare for the Registry exam! Mosby's Radiation Therapy Study Guide and Exam Review is both a study companion for Principles and Practice of Radiation Therapy, by Charles Washington and Dennis Leaver, and a superior review for the certification exam offered by the American Registry for Radiologic Technology (ARRT). An easy-to-read format simplifies study by presenting information in concise bullets and tables. Over 1,000 review questions are included in the book, with an additional 1,000 questions available online on the companion Evolve website. Written by radiation therapy expert Leia Levy, with contributions by other radiation therapy educators and clinicians, this study tool provides everything you need to prepare for the ARRT Radiation Therapy Certification Exam.
Key Features
- Over 2,000 multiple-choice questions in Registry format are provided in the text and online, allowing you to both study and simulate the actual exam experience.
- Focus questions and key information in tables make it easy to find and remember information for the exam.
- Review exercises reinforce learning with a variety of question formats to fit different learning styles.
- Online mock exams add over 1,000 questions to those included in the book.
- Questions are organized by ARRT content categories and are available in study mode with immediate feedback after each question, or in exam mode, which simulates the test-taking experience in a timed environment with ARRT exam-style questions.
Table of Contents
1. Developing Good Study Habits in the Health Professions
2. An Overview of Cancer and Management Modalities
3. Radiation Therapy Physics
4. Radiation Biology
5. Radiation Protection and Safety
6. Radiation Therapy Treatment Delivery Equipment and Quality Assurance
7. Radiation Therapy Treatment Planning
8. Oncology Patient Care
9. Clinical Applications in Radiation Therapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 20th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323170253
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323069366
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323069342
About the Author
Leia Levy
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Radiation Therapy Program, Swedish American Health System, Rockford, IL