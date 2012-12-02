More Gene Manipulations in Fungi
1st Edition
Description
The original work, published in 1985, appeared at the first interface between classical fungal genetics and modern genetic engineering, reflecting the excitement of a young and promising discipline. Since then, molecular mycology has come of age. The entirely new More Gene Manipulations in Fungi reviews state-of-the-art research with an intent to inform the researcher about what can be achieved by studying fungal systems with the tools of molecular biology. This book is a current reference providing overviews as well as practical information.
Key Features
- Updates Bennett and Lasure's classic Gene Manipulations in Fungi published in 1985
- Describes fungi for the study of fundamental problems in biology and biochemistry
- Explains both classical and molecular genetics for the study of fungi
- Contains special appendixes on genetic analysis, growth media, and coding conventions
- Demonstrates the progress of molecular mycology since the seminal paper published by Beadle and Tatum in 1941
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers and graduate students in molecular genetics, mycology, biotechnology, and cell biology
Table of Contents
The Fifth Kingdom: Diversity and Dimorphism: D.D. Perkins, In Praise of Diversity. S.B. Garcia and G. Gierz, Predicting the Molecular Basis of Mycelialb1Yeast Dimorphism with a New Mathematical Model of Fungal Morphogenesis. Tools of the Trade: W.E. Timberlake, Cloning and Analysis of Fungal Genes. D.Z. Skinner, A.D. Budde, and S.A. Leong, Molecular Karyotype Analysis of Fungi. Molecular Morphogenesis: S. Osmani and B.R. Oakley, Cell Cycle and Tubulin Mutations in Filamentous Fungi. P.J. Pukkila and L.A. Casselton, Molecular Genetics of the Agaric Coprinus cinereus. M.A. Davis and M.J. Hynes, Regulatory Circuits in Aspergillus nidulans. Meiosis, Mating Types, and Other Mysteries of Fungal Sex: N.L. Glass and I.A.J. Lorimer, Ascomycete Mating Types. F. Banuett, Life Cycle Determinants of the Plant Pathogen Ustilago maydis. C.P. Novotny, M.P. Stankis, C.A. Spect, H. Yang, L. Giasson, and R. Ullrich, The Aga Mating Type Locus of Schizophyllum commune. E.U. Selker, Repeat-Induced Point (RIP) Mutation and DNA Methylation. J.L. Rossignol and M. Picard, Ascobolus immersus and Podospora anserina: Sex, Recombination, Silencing, and Death. L. Le Chevanton and D. Zickler, Sordaria macrospora: The Transition to the Age of "Gene Manipulation." Mycotechnology: J.F. Peberdy, Fungal Protoplasts. M. Alic and M.H. Gold, Genetics and Molecular Biology of the Lignin-Degrading Basidiomycete Phanerochaete chrysosporium. M.B. Kurtz and S. Scherer, Molecular Genetics of Human Fungal Pathogens. P.L. Skatrud, Molecular Biology of the *gb-Lactam-Producing Fungi. C.A.M.J.J. van den Hondel, Heterologous Gene Expression in Filamentous Fungi. J.G.K. Williams, A.R. Kubelik, J.A. Rafalski, and S.V. Tingey, Appendix A: Genetic Analysis with RAPD Markers. J.W. Bennett and L.L. Lasure, Appendix B: Growth Media. L.L. Lasure and J.W. Bennett, Appendix C: Genetic Coding Conventions. Each chapter includes references. Index.
Details
About the Author
Reviews
"This is the second volume of what is rapidly becoming the standard reference work for fungal molecular geneticists. It continues the style of the earlier volume, with well-chosen authorities writing on important topics at a depth adequate for the bench researcher....This is a book for every fungal genetics laboratory." --SOCIETY FOR GENERAL MICROBIOLOGY QUARTERLY
"The book is well organized, well balanced, and well written....Indeed, biologists of many persuasions, whether they be interested in regulation of cell cycle, pathogenicity, growth, development, meiosis, sex, reproduction, or death, could learn much of significance by reading this latest volume of gene manipulation in fungi." --THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY
"This book has been very good at capturing a snapshot of the potential for molecular studies in fungi. Its principles are relevant and useful to the direction of fungal genetic research in the 1990s. However, I suspect that the authors will not be allowed long to rest on their laurels, and before the end of the decade, we will likely need a new version called Many More Gene Manipulations in Fungi." --ASM NEWS
"The broad scope of this book makes it a useful resource to two groups of researchers: classically trained mycologists who want an introduction to molecular applications to their field, and molecular biologists who are becoming interested problems of fungal biology." --PLANT GENETICS NEWSLETTER