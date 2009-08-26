More Baking Problems Solved
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Questions are presented under the following headings: Problem solving: A guide; Flours and grains; Other bakery ingredients; Bread and fermented products; Cakes; Biscuits and Cookies; Pastries; Other bakery products; What is/are/why/how?
Description
When things go wrong in the bakery, the pressures of production do not allow time for research into the solution. Solving these baking problems has always been the province of ‘experts’. However, with a methodical approach, keen observation and a suitable reference book then the answers to many baking problems are more easily identified.
The companion volume to the popular Baking problems solved, More baking problems solved contains an updated guide to problem solving and the answers to further frequently asked questions Once again arranged in a practical question-and-answer format, it will enable busy bakery professionals to understand causes of their problems and implement solutions.
Written by two leading experts and based on a wealth of practical experience, More baking problems solved is invaluable to all bakery professionals, bakery students, food technologists and product developers.
Key Features
- An updated guide to problem solving that provides answers to further frequently asked questions and baking
- An essential reference and problem solving manual for professionals and trainees in the industry
- An ideal companion volume to Baking problems solved
Readership
Bakery professionals, bakery students, food technologists and product developers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 26th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845697204
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845693824
S P Cauvain Author
Prof. Cauvain is owner of BakeTran, a renowned independent Baking Industry Consultancy in Witney, UK. He was a director of Cereals & Cereal Processing Division at CCFRA until December 2004. A leading authority in the bread and baking industry, Stanley was also President of the International Association for Cereal Science and Technology between 2004 and 2006. He is a frequent Woodhead Publishing Limited author having written or edited six titles previously.
Visiting Professor, International Institute for Agri-Food Security, Curtin University, United Kingdom
L S Young Author
Linda S. Young was a Director at BakeTran and responsible for knowledge systemisation and training activities. She was formerly Technology Transfer Manager at CCFRA. Between Linda S. Young and Stanley P. Cauvain have over 65 years experience of working in the baking industry.
formerlyBakeTran, UK